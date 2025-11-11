Why Jaguars Have No Easy Solution For Defensive Woes
Once seeming to be a strength of the roster early in the regular season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their defense become a liability in recent weeks.
The unit has been unable to sack the quarterback consistently this season, tying for last in total sacks (12) despite being an above-average team in total pressures. Fans have begun to question defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's approach, but it comes down to re-tooling a defense once built by the former regime.
Head coach Liam Coen must help with find success in the defensive trenches, even if that means 'manufacturing' the defensive line play.
Coen on attempting to manufacture successful trench play
Something must give for the Jaguars to bring the quarterback down. How could the team approach this? Coen states that it may start with a few players who could get more opportunities at different spots in the trenches and be rotated into the game.
"I think there's maybe a few guys that can get some more opportunities at different positions. Rotating guys in," Coen explained. "Keeping rushers fresh and utilize some of the personnel that we do have to be able to create."
Could that mean guys like Dennis Gardeck and undrafted free agents B.J. Green II and Danny Striggow could get more opportunities? While this question may not be answered soon, Coen did acknowledge that while the pressure was applied against the Houston Texans in their embarrassing loss on the road that featured a blown 29-10 lead in the fourth quarter, they could not keep their opponent on dimensional.
"We tried obviously zero blitzing them a number of different times that did create a turnover, especially early in the game, put a little pressure on them to make throws under duress," Coen said. "But when we had to get home in some of those instances, the thing that occurred was we never made them one-dimensional. Even towards the end of the game, they were still running the ball. Like they were running it, staying balanced."
Despite being 5-4 and the rest of the season ahead of the Jaguars, still clinging to the final wild card spot, Coen admitted that the issues in the defensive trenches have no magic solution that can help solve their problems as soon as possible.
"Obviously, at the end of the game when you get them in a third-and-long, third-and-goal to go. And we have an edge at the edge, and we we're not able to get home and get them down," Coen said. "So, hey, we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘How can we or I go improve my play and my job to help this team win?’ There's no magic solution."
The Jaguars' solution may not come in the form of a scheme or player change, but a total revamp or retooling of the unit and defensive trenches could come this offseason under this new regime.
