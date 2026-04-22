One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Jaguars Overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars saw their entire franchise change with a blockbuster trade. Could it happen again?

When it comes to general manager James Gladstone, it is safe to never doubt him. But what is one trade this year that could give the Jaguars a Travis Hunter-like splash, even when originally picking at No. 56? We break it down below.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dream Trade

A week ago, I would have said the ideal trade scenario for the Jaguars would be moving up for Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks . That has changed a bit as we lead up to the draft, though, considering the moves the Jaguars have made.

With the Jaguars trading for Ruke Orhorhoro last week, there is less of a true need to make a move for Banks. That is not to say the Jaguars should not sprint to the podium if he is there at No. 56, because they should. But it is at least fair to say that their recent improvements to their three-technique depth have changed the equation a bit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That brings me to ... San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, who has already had a virtual meeting with the Jaguars. No, the Jaguars do not have some kind of pressing cornerback need, but hear me out on this one.

Yes, the Jaguars have a number of talented players at cornerback. Travis Hunter is set tobe CB1, Montaric Brown got a big contract this March, and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis are both starting corners who made a ton of plays for the Jaguars last season, from the slot and on the outside. So no, the Jaguars are not hurting at cornerback.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

With that in mind, why not be proactive about the position now and turn a strength into one of the best cornerback rooms in all of football? Johnson is a legit first-round talent who might slip to the second as a result of a run on offensive tackles and pass-rushers, and it is hard to make the case that there are many better fits at cornerback for the Jaguars than Johnson.

Adding Johnson to an already-strong room would give the Jaguars the continued flexibility they need at cornerback while Hunter also plays offense. And the fact that Hunter and Lewis each finished the year on injured reserve can not be ignored here, either.

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Johnson would not fill a looming and aggressive need, no. But he would give the Jaguars maybe the NFL's deepest and most talented cornerback room. Imagine if they had that last year when they played the Buffalo Bills? There is a strong chance that the game would have gone differently and a few explosive plays would have been negated.

The Jaguars have the chance now to stockpile as much talent as possible. Doing so at such an important spot such as cornerback would give the Jaguars quite the edge as they move forward and build the cornerback room around Hunter for years to come.