This Pass-Rushing Prospect Makes Perfect Sense for Jaguars
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first pass-rushing name is on the board for the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft process, and it is one that makes plenty of sense.
To this point, no player the Jaguars have been connected to during the draft process have played defensive end or interior defensive line.
But according to a report from NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, that changed this week as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West met virtually with Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards.
So, who is West and why does he seem like the perfect draft option for the Jaguars? We break it down below.
Tyre West's Fit With the Jaguars
When looking at the way the way the Volunteers deployed West, it is not hard to see why he would interest a team like the Jaguars. He played inside and outside for the Tennessee defense, spending parts of his career as a key player at both defensive tackle and when lined up outside at defensive end. At 278 pounds, he is likely a defensive end on base downs at the next level with the potential to kick inside.
The Jaguars already have a player in that mold in star defensive end Travon Walker, so it would be natural to look for defensive linemen with similar versatility. Duwane Smoot was also used in a similar fashion for the Jaguars last season. West is that kind of defensive lineman, so it is not hard to see how he could be used by the Jaguars.
West is likely a Day 3 pick due to a career at Tennessee that never saw him as more than a role player. He played a career-high 266 snaps last season but did not cross 200 snaps in his three years before then. With that in mind, last year was his most productive season with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Considering the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have plenty of picks to work with, it is not hard to see why West might be on their radar. He will not go in the early portions of the draft, but his profile has real NFL value and he is a easy scheme fit behind Walker on the depth chart.
The Jaguars saw three defensive linemen depart in free agency in Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah and defensive tackle Austin Johnson. They will likely need to add several defensive linemen, and West checks a lot of boxes due to his versatility and experience.
With that in mind, it is interesting that he is the first defensive line prospect they have really been tied to at this point. Could that suggest the Jaguars know who their favorite targets are and they simply do not want to clue other teams in? I believe it is possible, because I believe the Jaguars consider the trenches a real need.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley