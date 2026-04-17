This Pass-Rushing Prospect Makes Perfect Sense for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first pass-rushing name is on the board for the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft process, and it is one that makes plenty of sense.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To this point, no player the Jaguars have been connected to during the draft process have played defensive end or interior defensive line.

But according to a report from NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, that changed this week as Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West met virtually with Jaguars defensive line coach Matt Edwards.

Sources: Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Tyre West had a virtual meeting with Jaguars DL Coach Matt Edwards today.



Tough, hard-nosed DL can play a variety of roles. 4.0 sacks in 2025. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 16, 2026

So, who is West and why does he seem like the perfect draft option for the Jaguars? We break it down below.

Tyre West's Fit With the Jaguars

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) gestures for a bad throw after tackling Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at the way the way the Volunteers deployed West, it is not hard to see why he would interest a team like the Jaguars. He played inside and outside for the Tennessee defense, spending parts of his career as a key player at both defensive tackle and when lined up outside at defensive end. At 278 pounds, he is likely a defensive end on base downs at the next level with the potential to kick inside.

The Jaguars already have a player in that mold in star defensive end Travon Walker, so it would be natural to look for defensive linemen with similar versatility. Duwane Smoot was also used in a similar fashion for the Jaguars last season. West is that kind of defensive lineman, so it is not hard to see how he could be used by the Jaguars.

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyre West (42) celebrates after sacking Chattanooga quarterback Chase Artopoeus (9) during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

West is likely a Day 3 pick due to a career at Tennessee that never saw him as more than a role player. He played a career-high 266 snaps last season but did not cross 200 snaps in his three years before then. With that in mind, last year was his most productive season with 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Considering the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have plenty of picks to work with, it is not hard to see why West might be on their radar. He will not go in the early portions of the draft, but his profile has real NFL value and he is a easy scheme fit behind Walker on the depth chart.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw three defensive linemen depart in free agency in Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah and defensive tackle Austin Johnson. They will likely need to add several defensive linemen, and West checks a lot of boxes due to his versatility and experience.

With that in mind, it is interesting that he is the first defensive line prospect they have really been tied to at this point. Could that suggest the Jaguars know who their favorite targets are and they simply do not want to clue other teams in? I believe it is possible, because I believe the Jaguars consider the trenches a real need.