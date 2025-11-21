This Jaguars Player Won't Let Struggles Hold Him Down
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has had an up-and-down showing so far in the 2025 NFL season. Especially when factoring in the arrival of Head Coach Liam Coen, this unit hasn't even come close to reaching its full potential. They did give a glimpse of what that could look like against the Los Angeles Chargers, though.
In Week 12, the Jaguars dominated their opponent en route to a 35-6 blowout victory, moving them to 6-4 on the year. They were able to enforce their will on the Chargers in the trenches, getting constant pressure on Justin Herbert on defense. They ran amok on the other side of the ball, to the tune of 192 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
While that kind of performance is exactly the type of approach Coen wants to take with this team, the passing game needs to catch up to be a truly complete attack. Trevor Lawrence has been far from perfect this season, but the struggles of his wide receivers haven't helped, either, and there has been plenty of turmoil across the entire corps so far.
Dyami Brown won't give up
When thinking of disappointing wide receivers for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first name to come to mind has to be Brian Thomas Jr. The second-year pro has severely regressed compared to his rookie showing, dealing with injuries while also dropping plenty of catchable passes, some of which have come in critical moments, while looking like he's been completely afraid of contact.
However, he's far from the only wideout to have struggled for this team. Travis Hunter Jr. came out of the gate sluggishly on offense. Just when he broke out against the Los Angeles Rams, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice the week after. The Jaguars signed Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million contract to be their WR3 this year, and he hasn't lived up to the billing. However, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski praised the way he's handled his slow start:
"Dyami's been super consistent for us with the effort and the professionalism, the way he works. Like you said, we try to preach for all of our guys, controlling what we can control and kind of trying to limit the outside noise. You're the master of your own energy in that sense, and he has done that at practice. You see him finishing — there were practices in earlier weeks, he's got a red jersey on when he is running around, and still giving it as much effort as he possibly can."
"Even when he was limited, even when he might not be playing X or at Z, whatever position he's at. He's moving at different spots, he's trying to find his way in the game plan. He's come back from injury, or we got different guys at different spots like we did last week.
He's been the same guy every day. Which you truly appreciate not only as a person, but as a coach, because that's a true testament to his preparation and his ability to go out there and execute on Sunday when you have something that he maybe not has got a bunch of reps at doing, or something that he has to do that he didn't get to practice that specific assignment.”
Keep track of Dyami Brown's season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.