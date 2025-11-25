What Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Thought About His Week 12 Performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars scored another win on the road on Sunday, winning a wild overtime bout in the desert to defeat the Arizona Cardinals, 27-24. It was a day when the Jaguars' pass rush finally got home with six sacks on the afternoon, making key plays in each quarter to keep the team in a position to win.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

However, it was also a day where we saw the significant highs and lows of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who, despite going 18 of 30 attempts for 256 yards and three touchdowns, turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions and a lost fumble while being sacked three times.

Lawrence discussed his inconsistent performance against the Cardinals following the game, giving himself a distinct and direct assessment of what happened.

Lawrence on his inconsistencies

Lawrence is a team player. His press conferences confer in that with an "we, not me" mentality that can be contagious for a locker room and the confidence needed to build chemistry with linemen and pass-catchers.

"Definitely not ideal and probably not a recipe to win every week. I think it just speaks to this team, the

resilience, and just finding a way to win," Lawrence said. "Just play the next play–that's something we preach all the time. In this league, stuff's going to happen, you're going to deal with some adversity, you're going to have some bad plays."

Yet, it is hard to ignore the highs and lows from Lawrence's week-to-week performances. He has to be more consistent, and he understands that as well, but as he explained Sunday evening, the Jaguars are here to win games and won't apologize for it.

"People can watch the tape and make their own judgments–I'll watch it and do the same," Lawrence said. "[I]had some tough plays out there. Those guys make good plays as well. I have to be smart with the ball."

Lawrence took full accountability for his four turnovers, saying it is his job to keep the offense on schedule, take care of the ball, and not put his defense in tough spots. However, he was unapologetic for letting the ball rip downfield, similar to his recent conversations with head coach Liam Coen, explaining that he is going to continue to let the ball loose downfield, believing it is what gives his team the best chance to win on Sundays.

"Obviously, we had four turnovers and they were all on me. I own that. I have to do my job, take care of the ball and not put our defense in tough spots. Totally get that," Lawrence said. "I’m never going to play scared. I'm going to continue to let it rip and I think that's why we had a chance at the end of the day is because you keep playing. (I’m) Never going to apologize for that, but I will say cannot turn the ball over four times. I own that and I have to clean that up, but I'll watch it and see what it was."

