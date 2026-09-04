Which Jaguars Practice Squad Member Is Most Likely to Make an Impact in 2026?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are nine days away from kicking off the 2026 season, and they know who they are going to need when the Cleveland Browns come to town on Sept. 13.

Much of the focus on the Jaguars' roster moves has understandably been on the makeup if their 53-man roster, but there is another element to the team that is incredibly key when it comes to maintaining their depth: the practice squad.

The Jaguars had several players spend time on their practice squad a year ago who ended up making an impact during the season, namely Quintin Morris and Matt Dickerson. So, which members of this year's 17-player practcice squad could make the same impact this season?

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) carries the ball during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think waiving Jabbar Muhammad was probably the toughest decision the Jaguars had to make, but I also think it had a lot more to do with special teams than anything else. If the Jaguars sustain a single injury at cornerback this season, I think we see Muhammad land directly back on the roster and, frankly, I could even see him get some playing time in that event. Getting him back on the practice squad was important for this reason alone.

QB Nick Mullens

I would guess that there is a decent chance Nick Mullens is the Jaguars' QB2 in some fashion or another in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. There is a short amount of time for Quinn Ewers to get up to speed enough to be a snap away from going in the game in the event anything happens to Trevor Lawrence, and this makes Mullens one of the most eligible additions to be an impact off the practice squad.

LB Jack Kiser

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think there is a pretty decent chance that Jack Kiser is on the 53-man roster for a decent chance this season after he recovers from his knee injury. He can give them easy special teams and linebacker depth, and I would be fairly surprised if he spends all year on the practice squad. What that means in terms of meaningful defensive snaps is worth debating, but it is not nothing.

LB Jalen McLeod

It might be tough for Jalen McLeod to see the field much this season unless the Jaguars need to add some depth behind Dennis Gardeck. McLeod could be thrust into real snaps if Gardeck has to miss time at any point of the season for any reason, but otherwise he might be someone who is elbated in the events of pass-rush depth being needed.

DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

The Jaguars promoted Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig a few times from the practice squad last season, and I could see that easily being the case again. He is a solid special teamer and they like what he brings to the table as a young backup safety.

WR Austin Trammell

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There seems to be no true backup for Parker Washington in the slot receiver role this season, which could mean that Austin Trammell is just an injury to Washington away from being placed on the active roster. If Washington is active, though, Trammell has a limited chance.

WR Tim Jones

Tim Jones is a good special teamer and run blocker, so I could easily see the Jaguars turning to him as the last spot on the active receiver depth chart if they sustain any injuries to their four outside receivers. There is more depth outside than in the slot, though, which lands him here.

DB Kaevon Merriweather

I am interested to see Kaevon Merriweather if he gets a chance to see the field. The Jaguars do not have a big safety hole, but they did not add many external practice squad members. They must like him for a reason.

WR Michael Wortham

Wortham falls into the same exact category as Austin Trammell, except I believe the Jaguars would go with Trammell over Wortham if there are any slot receiver injuries due to his veteran experience and past production.

WR Trebor Peña

Ditty goes for Trebor Peña, but I have him behind Michael Wortham because Wortham had some big moments not just in the preseason but also during joint practices in training camp.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back J'Mari Taylor (30) takes around with teammates after the Jacksonville Jaguars eighth day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday, August 7, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are not a lot of scenarios where J'Mari Taylor sees playing time this year. He would likely need to see two injuries happen at running back to do so, but he could battle for the RB4 job next summer as he enters his second season.

DL T.J. Bollers

The Jaguars have some veteran depth at defensive tackle, and it would take an injury to one of them for the Jaguars to elebate T.J. Bollers. I would also expect them to look for a veteran option in free agency in the event they need to add any defensive tackle depth, which is the direction they leaned in last year when they needed defensive tackle depth.

OL Geron Christian Sr.

I think the Jaguars might go with a number of other options (Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Ezra Cleveland, Daniel Faalele) at offensive tackle before they ever considered having to turn to Geron Christian, but they need to have some kind of offensive tackle depth on the practice squad. Christian had a tough training camp, however, and I would not expect him to be promoted anytime soon.

OL Kilian Zierer

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55), left, and offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kilian Zierer is the Jaguars' International Pathway Program player and spent training camp with the team getting snaps at offensive tackle. He did flash some legit traits thanks to his blend of size and movement ability, but it seems unlikely the Jaguars would activate him before Christian due to the experience difference.

OL Eli Cox

An interior lineman who played for Coen at Kentucky, ElI Cox gives the Jaguars a practice squad option at center. With that in mind, he is not going to be activated into a lineup anytime soon considering the depth the Jaguars have at center.

TE Hayden Rucci

Signed to the Jaguars practice squad a day after the bulk of the unit was made, Hayden Rucci will take the place of Patrick Herbert on this year's practice squad. With four tight ends in front of him, it is hard to see him stepping in.

QB Joey Aguilar

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joey Aguilar had a solid preseason for the Jaguars and showed enough to keep himself on the practice squad to serve as the Jaguars' fourth quarterback. This is the first time I can remember the Jaguars carrying four quarterbacks between the active roster and the practice squad without any context of injury issues in quite some time, so he must have really made an impression on Liam Coen and the coaching staff. Still, the Jaguars will not be a position to throw him into a game as a rookie unless things go really off the rails.