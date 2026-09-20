Why RJ Harvey's Injury Could Help Tip Week 2 Scales in Jaguars' Favor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars will be entering Week 2 without many injury concerns, the same can not be said for their opponent.

Ahead of a big Week 2 battle between the Jaguars and the Denver Broncos, it appears the Broncos will likely be without a key weapon on offense in the form of injured running back RJ Harvey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos RB R.J. Harvey, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. pic.twitter.com/FuuvcZkIZl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

So, why does the Harvey injury matter for the Jaguars ahead of their Week 2 road matchup with a Broncos team that will be looking for revenge for the Jaguars' upset at Mile High in Week 16 last season? We break it down below.

Harvey's Injury

Normally, Harvey would not be a player who would yet be seen as an X-Factor. But there are a few circumstances at play for the second-year running back, including the fact that Harvey split time evenly with J.K. Dobbins a week ago.

"Harvey played 20 snaps, received seven touches and racked up 41 total yards while Dobbins played 19 snaps, had eight touches and totaled 36 yards. The differentiator was Harvey's four catches (tied for team-high) and 23 receiving yards; Dobbins didn't even see a target," NFL's NextGenStats said.

For a Broncos team that ran the ball better than they threw it a week ago, Harvey could have been critical. Dobbins did not play especially impressively against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Jaguars have an elite run defense that could quickly contain a running back with Harvey's skill-set.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins' 19 snaps last week were his fewest in a game since joining the Broncos last season.

According to NextGenStats, he recorded 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry) on eight carries, averaging 3.2 yards before contact per carry, but did not force a missed tackle, marking his first game as a Bronco without a forced missed tackle. The Jaguars' defense allowed 4.0 yards per carry against the Browns in Week 1, including 1.4 yards before contact per carry, while missing six tackles.

In short, Dobbins is off to a slow start, Harvey is more valuable in the passing game, and the Jaguars have a defense that is likely built more to stop one running back than the other.

Then there is the fact that Harvey's best game as a pro came against the Jaguars last season when he recorded a career-high 121 scrimmage yards thanks to impact plays on the ground and a receiver in Week 16. Harvey proved to be a difficult player in space who offered the Broncos some juice out of the backfield, and the fact he will likely not play in Sunday's game is significant for a team that wants to set the tone.

Jacksonville's main focuses to stop out of the backfield will likely now be Dobbins and rookie running back Jonah Coleman. They are talented running backs, but Harvey had the ability to be a difference-maker for an offense that is off to an iffy start. Look to see if the Jaguars can take advantage of this to get a key Week 2 statement win.