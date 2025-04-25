2025 NFL Draft: What Picks Jaguars Have After Travis Hunter Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made draft history on Thursday night, sending a blockbuster trade to the Cleveland Browns to move up for the draft's best player in Colorado phenom Travis Hunter.
The Jaguars had to trade the No. 5 pick, the No. 36 pick, the No. 126 pick and their 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to land Hunter. But in doing so, they also managed to pick up several picks from the Browns that ensure the Jaguars still have nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After entering the draft with 10 picks, the Jaguars now have the chance to still make all 10 -- while adding Hunter.
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 3, No. 70
- Round 3, No. 88
- Round 4, No. 104
- Round 4, No. 107
- Round 5, No. 142
- Round 6, No. 182
- Round 6, No. 194
- Round 6, No. 200
- Round 7, No. 221
The Jaguars were uniquely aggressive in their first draft with new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, and it resulted in the Jaguars landing the Heisman Trophy winner.
"First and foremost, we mentioned the idea that, a trademark of this leadership group, when there’s an opportunity to be bold, we’re not going to flinch. I think this is a reflection of that. In the same lens, you’ve heard us mention the idea of adding people who are intangibly rich, and Travis, in fact, as a player, is rare. As a person, he's also rare," Gladstone said.
"Beyond that, when we say that the idea of inviting people into our ecosystem who by being nothing more than who they are elevate the space, is the epitome of what Travis is. We're not going to ask him to be any more than him because by doing so, he elevates not only this football team, not only this city, but the sport itself, right? Along the way you can count however many drafts you want to, there are players who have the capacity to alter a game. There are players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of a team. There are very few players who have the capacity to alter the trajectory of the sport itself. Travis, while he has a lot to still earn, in our eyes, has the potential to do just that."
