Top Jaguars Candidates for Offensive Player of the Year
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking much different this offseason. The team is looking for a fresh start, and that is why they went after head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two have a great history of helping teams succeed. Now they will try their best to do it as leaders. They take over the Jaguars, and they are looking to start fast next season.
The two have brought their own way and the new culture down to Jacksonville. These two are the best up-and-coming at their respective position. There is a big reason why the franchise went after them the way it did. They know that they can get the Jaguars going in the right direction. And they both do not want to wait around and start winning in a few years. They are trying to win in 2025.
One unit that will have to lead the team and could be good next season is the offense. Now that they have an offensive-minded head coach in Coen, the offense can look to take that next step to be a good offense in the NFL. With Coen, this offense could be special. With all the talented weapons they have, and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Under Coen, Lawrence will be a potential candidate for Offensive Player of the Year for the team. Lawrence could turn into the elite quarterback we have been waiting for. Lawrence will need to stay healthy but he has weapons like Brian Thomas Jr, and rookie Travis Hunter now that he can get the ball to all of next season.
The next candidate is second second-year wide receiver, Thomas Jr. He had a great rookie season and is now looking to put his name down as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. With Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball for a whole season, it is going to be interesting to see how better Thomas is in 2025.
And the final candidate is the Jaguars' newest 1st-round pick, Travis Hunter. Hunter is something special. And if he plays most of his snaps on the offensive side of the ball, not only will he be in the running for Rookie Player of the Year, but also Offensive Player of the Year.
