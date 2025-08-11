Trevor Lawrence Analyzes Jaguars' First Preseason Outing
Saturday night provided the first look at what could become of the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars under new head coach Liam Coen. Unfortunately, the team came up short in their first preseason game, falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tight contest 31-25.
That night also gave a sneak peek at how the Jaguars' offense could be this season, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence took the field for his first and only drive of the game.
Trevor Lawrence shares analysis of lone drive vs. Steelers
The Jaguars' franchise quarterback is under a lot of pressure this season to become the top-tier quarterback many envisioned him to be by this point in his career. Lawrence took a tiny, yet important step Saturday by showcasing his improvements made throughout the offseason.
"It's good to get back out there. Just to be a live-game setting, felt good," Lawrence said. "Felt good to be back out there."
Lawrence finished his drive going six-for-seven in pass attempts for 43 yards. It was nothing spectacular, and operationally, he felt there were some things they could clean up, especially as the penalties continue to leak over from training camp.
"Some stuff to clean up operationally," Lawrence explained. "A couple of penalties, especially our drive to start the game. Got behind the sticks early, first play, obviously, a penalty, and then got in first or second and long with the later penalty of the drive."
Lawrence continued: "So, some of that stuff to clean up, setting us back a little bit, having to get back on track. But I thought there was some good stuff out there. Like always, like I said, there will be a lot of stuff to learn from the tape, and we'll learn from it."
While it was one series, it may have been just enough for Lawrence to start getting back into in-game shape by playing into rhythm. Though, he noted that due to how short the series was, it is difficult to have a smooth-sailing feel for the system.
"It's kind of like you get in a rhythm or you want to get in a rhythm, but it's just so short," Lawrence said. "It's hard to get a flow. It would have been nice to...obviously, once you get out there and get playing, you want to keep going, but I think they're doing the right thing, being smart, keeping guys healthy."
Lawrence acknowledged that once he and his teammates are out on the gridiron in a live-fire environment, everything can become magnified or put under a microscope. That can help them in the long run as they begin to learn what is setting the offensive operation back and why.
"All the little mistakes that sometimes aren't always caught in practice because we don't always have a full official deal," Lawrence said. "So, I think that was a good thing for us to see like, hey, this stuff is critical and can set a drive back if you have a big penalty and playing behind the chains."
