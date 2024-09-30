Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame for New York Jets Week 4 Loss Against Denver Broncos
After the New York Jets offense looked to finally be figuring it out, they came out against the Denver Broncos and had their worst performance of the year.
While there were multiple factors to the Jets' offensive struggles, specifically the weather conditions in East Rutherford, scoring nine points against the Broncos is inexcusable.
It was a lot of the same from 2023. New York's offensive line struggled, there was a disconnect between the quarterback and wide receivers, and the run game was non-existent.
With Aaron Rodgers under center now, there's no reason why this should happen.
Nathaniel Hackett called a bad game, but that was expected to be the case entering the season. That's an issue, but the Jets front office didn't make a change when they needed to.
While Hackett needs to be better moving forward, blaming him after every loss is tiring.
New York allowed 186 yards, with just 60 coming from passing yards. No matter the play calling, they need to win that game.
"No, not at all," Rodgers said, according to Randy Lange of the team. "That's a really good defense. When your defense holds 'em to 10, you've got to win the game 100 percent of the time. That's on the offense, on me. It's not good enough."
At some point, the players have to look in the mirror.
Is it Hackett's fault that Garrett Wilson couldn't get anything going against Patrick Surtain II? Is Hackett supposed to go out there and run the ball for Breece Hall, who's had a dreadful start to the campaign?
These are the types of losses the Jets will look back on in a few months and regret. That doesn't mean they can't or won't make the playoffs, but if they don't win the division or miss the postseason by one game, they'll regret this loss.
It was a disappointing showing, but it's important for the players not to get too low on themselves. This was always going to be a learning curve with Rodgers back in the mix and sadly, it seems like it'll take longer than expected.
They can rest easy at night knowing that the all-time great will take the blame for the loss and eventually figure it out.
"The weather sucked, but so did some of my throws," Rodgers said. "We had some chances but we made way too many mental mistakes and some poor throws, and we just missed some easy stuff, protection stuff, route adjustments that should've been easy. Our focus wasn't as sharp as it was the first couple of weeks."