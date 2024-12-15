Bill Belichick Reached Out to New York Jets About Head Coaching Job: Report
With the New York Jets' season coming to an end soon, it's only a matter of time before Woody Johnson makes a decision on the new head coach. The Jets have more than one position to fill, both on and off the field, but hiring the right head coach is certainly the most important this offseason.
There are a few names on the market, and with head coaches expected to be fired over the next few weeks to months, more names will pop up. New York will have a chance to find the right candidate, whether it be a former head coach, coordinator, or college coach looking to make a jump up.
When the Jets fired Robert Saleh, one of the first names mentioned was Bill Belichick. Belichick, one of the best NFL coaches in the history of the league, was immediately named someone New York wouldn't pursue.
Reports indicated Belichick and Johnson had prior disagreements, and neither side wanted to work with one another.
However, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, Belichick's camp actually reached out to the Jets regarding interest in their head coaching. Hughes confirmed an original report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
"I can confirm (as Dianna Russini said) that Bill Belichick’s camp reached out to the Jets to express interest/gauge reciprocal interest in their head coaching position," Hughes wrote. "No formal interview."
Belichick took the UNC head coaching job earlier in the week, which closed all doors for him to coach New York in the future. Whether that's the right or wrong decision can't be made until the Jets hire their next head coach, but it's troubling that they didn't want to interview Belichick.
Belichick isn't someone they should've ignored, and if Johnson is going into the offseason wanting to make all of the decisions again, New York shouldn't expect much to change. Again, this is one of the best coaches in NFL history, and he could've helped the Jets reach the heights they wanted to.
According to Hughes, Johnson plans to make this a thorough search, hoping to find the right fit.
"Important note on NYJ coaching search: This is going to be thorough. They understand they have to get this right. You’ll see them talk to assistants, those with experience, etc. when timing permits. They will then make a decision after talking to all, identifying perfect candidate."
It's only a matter of time before New York faces this decision, an exciting but stressful time for an organization that's struggled to hire the right guy over the past few searches.