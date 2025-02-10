ESPN's Adam Schefter Has Update On Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Future
The New York Jets certainly are going to look different in 2025.
It has been reported that the team is going to move on from Aaron Rodgers and go in a different direction at quarterback. With that being said, it sounds like he may not end up being the only star on the way out of New York this offseason.
There have been a lot of questions about star receiver Davante Adams' future with the team. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that if Rodgers continues his career, he may try to bring Adams with him.
"They're not expected to bring back Aaron Rodgers at this point in time," Schefter said. Aaron Rodgers will go somewhere else. He may try to take Davante Adams with him wherever he's going. I would think with Aaron Rodgers not back, Davante Adams isn't going to be back in New York either."
This isn't too shocking. The superstar duo have been teammates on the Green Bay Packers and the Jets. The two have been one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in National Football League history. Both played at a high level in 2024 and seem to have more left in the tank.
Adams' cap hit for the 2025 season currently is massive so if he were to return, it likely would be on a restructured contract. While this is the case, it has seemed throughout the offseason to this point that both of their futures at least are impacted by the other in a small way. Rodgers reportedly is on his way out of town. Don't be shocked if Adams goes with him.
