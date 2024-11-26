Former New York Jets General Manager to Help with Coach, GM Searches
The New York Jets announced on Monday that they were partnering with the 33rd Team in an effort to prepare for their general manager and head-coaching searches.
The media and consulting firm brings a unique connection to the search. One of its leaders is Mike Tannenbaum. He was a part of the franchise from 1997-2012, serving as the franchise’s GM from 2006-12.
Another former NFL general manager, Rick Spielman, also runs the firm.
Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh in October and general manager Joe Douglas last week. Jeff Ulbrich is the interim coach and Phil Savage, a former NFL general manager, is the interim GM. It’s not clear if either is a candidate for their respective full-time jobs.
Most recently, Spielman helped the Commanders with their last GM and coaching search, which led to the hirings of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.
Washington is currently in line to make the playoffs in the NFC.
New York has not reached the playoffs since 2010, and as the Jets are 3-8 going into Sunday’s game with Seattle, the Jets seem unlikely to make it this year. Tannenbaum was the last GM to get the Jets into the playoffs.
This is the first time Johnson has participated in the hiring of a head coach since the team hired Adam Gase in 2019. Gase is currently a consultant for the 33rd Team.
When the Jets hired Saleh in 2021, Johnson was overseas serving as the ambassador to the United Kingdom and his brother, Christopher, led the hiring process. It’s believed that Woody Johnson would like to have both the GM and coach in place soon, as it is anticipated he will serve in an ambassadorship again in the Trump administration.
The search firm will have to help the franchise overcome the perception of Johnson as a meddlesome owner. A recent article in The Athletic, written after Douglas’ firing, noted that Johnson put a stop to a contract extension for pass rusher Bryce Huff and a potential trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the offseason.
Johnson also fired Saleh without consulting Douglas, a true indicator that the writing was on the wall for the GM, who was hired in 2019.
The article also reported that Johnson pushed to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers benched after the team’s Week 4 loss to Denver and have the Jets start Tyrod Taylor and to have safety Tony Adams benched in Week 11.
Ulbrich wouldn’t confirm or deny that he had a conversation with Johnson about Adams during a press conference on Monday.