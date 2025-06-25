Garrett Wilson Had 7-Word Response To Jets Deal
The New York Jets entered the offseason with a significant question mark at arguably the most important position in football.
New York had Aaron Rodgers under contract, but is coming off a rough 2024 season and his future was up in the air. Shortly after the Jets landed Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, the duo decided to move on from the future Hall of Famer.
With the quarterback job open, rumors immediatlely started to pick up about who New York could target. A handful of guys immediately started getting speculated about, including Justin Fields. Clearly, Fields was the guy New York wanted as it landed him with a two-year deal shortly after the NFL's legal tampering period opened up in March.
Fields has turned some heads since in a positive way. One person who clearly was happy about the addition was young playmaker Garrett Wilson. He played with Fields in college at Ohio State and the vibe is completely different in New York now. Last season, drama built up about the possibility of Wilson requesting a trade in large part because of some drama with Rodgers. Although Wilson set new career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns, he was clearly Rodgers' No. 2 option behind Davante Adams.
That's what led to some drama. But, he sounds much happier to have his old friend in town and had a brief answer about his response to Fields' deal, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"A big smile goes on your face," Wilson said as transcribed by Rosenblatt.
Hopefully, this excitement leads to some big numbers in 2025.
