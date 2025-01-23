Jets' Aaron Glenn Compared To Hall Of Fame Coach: 'Got Some Parcells In Him'
Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the New York Jets, and the general feeling among Jets supporters is one of excitement mixed with optimism.
One of those supporters is Jets legend Joe Namath, who expressed joy over the Glenn hiring on Wednesday.
Another legend who is thrilled about Glenn is Hall of Fame former NFL head coach Bill Parcells, who coached the Jets — and Glenn — between 1997 and 1999.
Parcells provided ESPN’s Rich Cimini with insight on Glenn while fully endorsing Glenn as the Jets’ next leader.
Cimini himself also posted to X about Glenn on Wednesday, comparing Glenn to Parcells, who has been a mentor to Glenn through the years.
“Quick analysis: I don't know if Aaron Glenn will be the coach that saves the #Jets, but I do know this: He's a good leader,” Cimini said on Wednesday.
“He will hold players and coaches accountable. He won't tell them what they want to hear; he will tell them what they NEED to hear. They will be coached hard. He's got some Parcells in him, which is a good thing.”
“He knows the enormity of the challenge and yet he still wanted this job badly, like, for years.”
“The former DC/first-time HC thing -- a pattern for the Jets -- is a legit concern. Ultimately, success will be determined by his plan on offense and the ability to find a long-term solution at QB.”
Cimini’s concerns are real, as is the difficulty of the job Glenn is stepping into. For all of Glenn’s talents and preparation for this task, no one would be shocked if circumstances beyond his control made Glenn’s time in New York ultimately unsuccessful.
The good news for Glenn is that he’ll be paid a head coach salary for the next five years, regardless of how many wins the Jets accrue.
For now, it’s time for Glenn to hire coordinators and establish a starting quarterback — just a few minor details.
