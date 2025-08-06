Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Glenn Sends 5-Word Response To Justin Fields' Struggles

Justin Fields has struggled recently for the Jets...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets seemingly put all their eggs in one basket after they cut Aaron Rodgers, signed Justin Fields, and didn't draft a quarterback. This trio of decision makes it bluntly obvious that the Jets are ready to roll forward with Fields as their franchise quarterback rather than trying to incite a position battle.

While the decision looked solid at first, SNY's Connor Hughes recently shared that Fields has struggled tremendously in practice over the last few days, specifically with the passing attack.

Passing the ball has never been Fields' bread and butter in the NFL, as he's always been a running threat above all else, but his arm talent certainly isn't bad.

Following this tough stretch in early August, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he had any level of concern with the passing attack amid these struggles from Fields.

"I don’t because it’s early," Glenn said, according to Hughes.

It's way too early for Glenn to lose hope in his franchise signal caller. The run game is going to be where this team shines, either way, but Fields has shown enough arm talent in the NFL to warrant a little bit of grace here.

Plus, some of the poor plays aren't on Fields. Wide receivers, including Garrett Wilson, and tight ends, including Mason Taylor, have had numerous drops and poor routes over this stretch of time. It's not completely on Fields.

At the end of the day, it's still very early. If these problems drag on through the preseason and into Week 1 or Week 2, then Glenn might want to hit the panic button. As for now, there's no reason to panic because it's early.

More NFL: Jets CB Sends Confident Justin Fields Message Amid Camp Struggles

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News