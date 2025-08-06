Jets' Aaron Glenn Sends 5-Word Response To Justin Fields' Struggles
The New York Jets seemingly put all their eggs in one basket after they cut Aaron Rodgers, signed Justin Fields, and didn't draft a quarterback. This trio of decision makes it bluntly obvious that the Jets are ready to roll forward with Fields as their franchise quarterback rather than trying to incite a position battle.
While the decision looked solid at first, SNY's Connor Hughes recently shared that Fields has struggled tremendously in practice over the last few days, specifically with the passing attack.
Passing the ball has never been Fields' bread and butter in the NFL, as he's always been a running threat above all else, but his arm talent certainly isn't bad.
Following this tough stretch in early August, head coach Aaron Glenn was asked if he had any level of concern with the passing attack amid these struggles from Fields.
"I don’t because it’s early," Glenn said, according to Hughes.
It's way too early for Glenn to lose hope in his franchise signal caller. The run game is going to be where this team shines, either way, but Fields has shown enough arm talent in the NFL to warrant a little bit of grace here.
Plus, some of the poor plays aren't on Fields. Wide receivers, including Garrett Wilson, and tight ends, including Mason Taylor, have had numerous drops and poor routes over this stretch of time. It's not completely on Fields.
At the end of the day, it's still very early. If these problems drag on through the preseason and into Week 1 or Week 2, then Glenn might want to hit the panic button. As for now, there's no reason to panic because it's early.
