Jets Could Acquire 'Stopgap' Former Eagles QB For 'Bag Of Funyons'
Do the New York Jets have an undisclosed plan at quarterback for 2025?
One would assume that GM Darren Mougey has a specific guy in mind if he and head coach Aaron Glenn were more than willing to move on from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Who that QB is remains a mystery to Jets fans. Everyone from Tyrod Taylor and Kirk Cousins to Carson Wentz or a prospective rookie like Jalen Milroe could be under center for Gang Green in 2025.
Here’s another surprising name to monitor if some of New York’s top choices at QB1 fall through: Gardner Minshew II of the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport discussed Minshew as a potential option for the Jets at quarterback, although far from an ideal one.
“This is the definition of a stopgap—an option for one season (or less) to either hold down the fort while a rookie adjusts to the NFL or as a patch because New York is so unimpressed by the Class of 2025 that it passes on drafting a quarterback this year altogether,” Davenport wrote.
“Gardner Minshew II is still technically under contract in Las Vegas through 2025. But there's a real chance the Raiders cut bait if they draft a quarterback. Aidan O'Connell is still on a rookie deal and could be a better Plan B for Vegas under center.”
“The team would also likely trade Minshew for a bag of Funyuns and some Fanta.”
“That Vegas would be so eager to be rid of Minshew speaks to the problems involved with handing him the keys to the offense. Last year with the Raiders, the 28-year-old completed 66.3 percent of his passes for just over 2,000 yards in 10 games. But he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and won just two games.”
“The upside with Minshew (modest though it may be) is that he'd be a relatively inexpensive short-term option who has 46 NFL starts under his belt. He's played well in stretches in the past, and his personality is usually a hit with teammates and fans.”
“But if he starts a significant number of games, it means the Jets are essentially punting on 2025 and the team plans the kind of rebuild that isn't accomplished in a single year.”
Minshew actually made the Pro Bowl in 2023. He was selected at No. 178 overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and has also spent stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022), Indianapolis Colts (2023), and most recently the Raiders.
The 28-year-old Minshew owns a career 88.5 percent passer rating and 63.3 percent career completion percentage. He’s thrown for 11,950 yards in his career with 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.
