Jets' Justin Fields Reveals Why He Chose New York Over Steelers
The New York Jets entered free agency with one clear massive need.
With Aaron Rodgers leaving the franchise, the Jets had a hole at the most important position in the game. Rumors spread for weeks about the possibility of New York poaching Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency and the Jets turned those rumors into reality.
The Jets struck quickly and inked Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. Fields revealed why he ended up choosing New York over a return to Pittsburgh to NewYorkJets.com reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"I think, No. 1, Coach Glenn," Fields told newyorkjets.com reporter Ethan Greenberg as transcribed by Randy Lange. "I've played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me. And just the opportunity, the fans, of course, the city. When you win here, there's no better place to win. Those reasons are ultimately why I ended up here...
"Our relationship playing against each other means a lot because Detroit, of course, they've had a lot of success the past couple of years," Fields said. "So for him to want me here is definitely an honor, and I'm going to put it all on the line for him and do all I can to help this team be successful."
If that doesn't get you excited for Fields, we're unsure what will. New York clearly got its top choice. Now the question is will he help turn around the franchise in 2025?
