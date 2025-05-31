Jets Should Bring In 8-Time All Pro From Hated Division Rival
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently listed former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller as one of the best free agents left on the board this offseason. Miller's seemingly struggling to find a job at this point.
"Obviously, Miller isn't the defensive force he once was—the MVP of Super Bowl 50 hasn’t logged 10 sacks in a season since posting 14.5 in 2018," Davenport wrote. "But no active player in the NFL has more career sacks than his 129.5, and he got to the quarterback half-a-dozen times in just 279 snaps in Buffalo last year.
"Miller is not an every-down player at this point in his career, but he can still be an effective situational pass-rusher. The list of NFL teams that could use one of those isn't short. Look for Miller to latch on somewhere as we get closer to training camp."
While Davenport didn't specifically link the New York Jets to Miller, it would be quite a perfect match.
The Jets could use depth on the edge. They lost Hasaan Reddick in free agency after a disastrous year with the defensive star. New York used their top draft picks to fill holes on offense.
Poaching a former Super Bowl MVP from a division rival is the exact kind of move that should push the Jets toward a winning season.
Miller wouldn't come to New York with the expectations that he's going to be an every down edge rusher. Instead, the future Hall of Famer could play a role rather than being the top dog in the pass rushing room. This would be huge for the Jets and Miller.
