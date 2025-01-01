Jets Urged To Replace Aaron Rodgers With Steelers Young Star
The New York Jets will have a huge decision to make this upcoming offseason.
The 2024 season didn't go as planned from the jump and now the team will have to decide if they want to stick with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers for another year. This is a question that likely will be hotly debated.
Rodgers is now 41 years old, and the Jets have a 4-12 record. New York entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations and instead has just one more win than the New England Patriots right now. New England would have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft if it was today.
It's unclear if the Jets will roll with Rodgers for another season -- or if he even wants to continue his career -- but the New York Post's Brian Costello suggested that the team should instead go after Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
"I think the Jets are going to move on from Rodgers," Costello said. "I don’t think they’ll be drafting high enough to take a quarterback in the first round. So, that likely means going the veteran route. They could have Tyrod Taylor as their bridge quarterback. Or they could try to find the next reclamation project. When looking through first-round picks from recent drafts who may be able to put it together in the right situation, one name jumps out to me — Justin Fields...
"Fields had five passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns and one interception before the change was made. In his career, Fields has 45 touchdown passes, 19 rushing touchdowns and 31 interceptions. The talent is there. Are the Jets team the right one to bring it out of him? That’s a fair question. But the Jets are going to consider Arthur Smith for their head coaching opening. Smith, who flamed out after two years as the Falcons’ head coach, is Fields’ current offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh. Could those two team up in New York?"
Fields is just 25 years old and could be a guy to bring in for at least a few years. Pittsburgh brought him in and he was 4-2 as the starter before passing the torch to Russell Wilson. If the Jets aren't going to bring Rodgers back, Fields may be the best option out there.
More NFL: Jets 24-Year-Old Star Surprisingly Linked To Patriots