Latest Trade Pitch Would Fix New York Jets Offensive Struggles
Throughout the 2024 campaign, the New York Jets' offense has looked competent at times. However, in other moments, like their Week 4 embarrassment against the Denver Broncos, the offense has struggled.
There are many people to blame. Nathaniel Hackett's play-calling hasn't done them any favors, and Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson haven't done what they were expected to do.
At some point, the Jets have to figure it out. There's too much talent for them not to do so.
But there's only so much time to do so. If the offense doesn't get figured out until, say, Week 10, there's a chance New York's season will be over.
The logical thing to do would be to trade for another wide receiver, perhaps one that Aaron Rodgers has a history with.
There have been rumors centered around Davante Adams throughout the past 12 months, but there might not be a bigger need for him than right now.
Whatever the Jets have to give up, they should look to make the move.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department pitched the trade idea on Monday, highlighting their need for help in the wide receiver room.
"This possibility has been covered ad nauseum but hasn't appeared in this space. The idea that Adams could reunite with his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is not new, but it only makes more sense as the season heads to the trade deadline. The Jets need wide receiver depth. Rodgers and Wilson have a burgeoning connection, but the offense relies more on Allen Lazard than any contender should. Going after Adams would give the Jets one of the game's elite receiver duos. If the Raiders are struggling by the deadline, it's worth the call for the Jets."
Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown for the Las Vegas Raiders in three games.
The Raiders have struggled to start the campaign, which doesn't come as much of a surprise. They were expected to be a bottom-half team in the NFL and have been just that.
Las Vegas could also be intrigued by New York's draft picks. If they traded Adams, it might signal their willingness to potentially head into a rebuild.
There are a few teams in need of a wide receiver, so his price could be higher than it might've initially been.
Still, given this will be the Jets' best chance to win a Super Bowl in the foreseeable future, there isn't much of a reason not to trade for him.