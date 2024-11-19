Jets Country

New York Jets Players With Best Performances Against Indianapolis Colts

The New York Jets were unable to close the game against the Indianapolis Colts, but a handful of players still showed out and earned more snaps going forward.

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Jets were unable to come away with a victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but it was a competitive game. That is at least more than can be said about some weeks this season.

Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades from the matchup and a handful of Jets players received stellar marks, despite the loss.

Mostly, it was players that don't play much but could see an increase of snaps down the road, in part because of how they played on Sunday. There was also one star that had a nice day.

DT Leonard Taylor III - 91.1

Taylor was an undrafted free agent in April and made the team coming out of the preseason. While he's still in a depth role, he has been part of the effort to boost value in the middle of the defensive front and has become one of the more productive players added this offseason.

He played just 10 snaps against the Colts, but he was highly impactful in his limited time. He picked up a pressure in the pass rush, batted down a pass and logged a stop against the run.

With the season winding down and playoff hopes nearly gone, Taylor is a young player that deserves more playing time to earn a spot on next year's defense.

TE Kenny Yeboah - 88.7

Yeboah is the team's backup tight end, a role he has held for the last four seasons. He has been able to maintain a career in the NFL, despite being undrafted back in 2021, but he has rarely been in the spotlight.

The Ole Miss product had one catch against Indianpolis, but it ended with his first career touchdown.

He is up to three catches on the year, a career-high. With Tyler Conklin underperforming and set to hit free agency, perhaps New York can give Yeboah some more snaps down the stretch to see if they can unlock something in the passing game.

DT Quinnen WIlliams - 83.8

Williams started the year slowly, but has gotten back to playing at a level at least close to what he showed a few seasons.

It wasn't a mind-blowing game from him, but was a solid effort that made an impact.

He was second on the team in tackles with seven, two of which were for a loss. He logged a sack and had three quarterback hits. It was also a rare game where he was busy in run defense and didn't miss a tackle.

