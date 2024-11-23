New York Jets First-Round Pick Ranked Among Worst Rookies at Position
The New York Jets drafted a high-potential rookie in the first round in April, but his rawness has been showcased to start his career.
When the Jets took offensive tackle Olu Fashanu at No. 11 overall back, the plan was for him to sit behind left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses for a year, giving him some time to acclimate to the NFL.
Injuries to both starters have forced him to make a few starts and the results have made it clear why he needed to sit and learn.
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman updates each first-round pick's performance each week and Fashanu has received some of the worst marks. Not only does he rank low among fellow first rounders, but also among rookie offensive tackles overall. Out of 12 eligible players, he is currently No. 10.
The only two players below him right now is Kansas City Chiefs second-round selection Kingsley Suamataia and Seattle Seahawks sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell.
To give credit to Fashanu, only one rookie tackle has been out-right good so far in Los Angeles Chargers star Joe Alt. That should be expected as Alt was the fifth-overall selection and considered to be pro-ready.
The only tackle drafted after the New York rookie is New Orleans Saints starting left tackle Taliese Fuaga. He has had his growing pains as well, but has been fairly solid considering he was a day one starter at a position he did not play in college.
Fashanu has also been put in bad spots at times during his debut campaign. Most of his snaps have come at either right tackle or right guard. He only ever played left tackle in college for the Penn State Nittany Lions, so some growing pains should be expected.
The near 22-year-old has given up 16 pressures in 203 pass blocking snaps so far. He gave up the first sack of his career last week against fellow first rounder Laiatu Latu.
He had the best game of his career against the Arizona Cardinals when he had to step in at left tackle for Smith. He has looked a bit better playing his natural position. He received his first start at left tackle last Sunday.
The Jets might as well keep throwing him out there to let him develop with the season all but gone. Given that they are likely be cleaning house after the season, the coaching staff doesn't have much incentive to play him. That hasn't stopped owner Woody Johnson in then past, though.