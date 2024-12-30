Jets Country

New York Jets Projected For Edge Rushing Star in Latest NFL Mock Draft

An updated 2025 NFL mock draft for the New York Jets with the updated order after Week 17's games.

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the third quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium.
Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) reacts after sacking Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the third quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
If there is one positive to take from the New York Jets getting drubbed by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, it's that they moved up in the 2025 NFL draft order because of it.

With the Jets sitting at just 4-12, many fans' focus is on the draft. They now sit at No. 7 overall in the first round, jumping ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. and moving up one spot from last weekend.

Here is an updated four-round mock draft with the new order:

Round 1, Pick 7 - DE Abdul Carter, Penn State Nittany Lions

With the two top quarterbacks still expected to be gone by the time that New York is on the clock, going best player available and banking on free agency to address the potential need for a passer seems like the better bet.

Carter is yet another extremely fun pass rusher to come from the Nittany Lions. He has 11 sacks and 22 TFL this year, both of which lead the Big 10.

This is a huge need for the team this offseason and Carter would pretty much erase it.

Round 2, Pick 38 - CB Jahdae Barron, Texas Longhorns

D.J. Reed has been the Jets' best corner at times this season and will be gone after free agency, opening up a hole next to Sauce Gardner.

Barron has lockdown potential. He, like Reed, is under 6-foot, but plays above it. The cornerback has been targeted 61 times this year and allowed just 33 completions for 260 yards. He has five interceptions and eight passes broken up.

Round 3, Pick 94 (from Detroit Lions) - S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina Gamecocks

Cornerback isn't the only need in the secondary as New York's safeties have also underperformed.

Emmanwori is a versatile defensive back that is solid against both the run and in coverage. He can also play both safety positions and even slip into the nickel at times.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound defender has had at least 70 tackles in each of his three collegiate seasons. He also has had four interceptions in this campaign alone with two of them being brought back for touchdowns.

Round 4, Pick 110 - TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse Orange

Finally moving over to the offensive side of the ball, tight end is the spot that is going to need the most help. That is, unless they decide to trade away Davante Adams if Aaron Rodgers departs.

Gadsden has serious potential as a receiving threat. With only two real, healthy campaigns in college, he has 2,000 career receiving yads and 14 touchdowns.

