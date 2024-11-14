New York Jets' Recent Struggles Mask Improvement at Key Position
The New York Jets haven't had the offense that they imagined heading into the season, but how much of that can be pinned on the play of Aaron Rodgers?
Pro Football Focus certainly doesn't believe it as its metrics view his season as a positive, so much so that the site named the Jets the team with the most improved quarterback play from last year.
Of course, the bar from last year was fairly low, as Rodgers missed all of last season with an Achilles injury. But, being a Top 10 quarterback by these metrics suggests that he has been above average this year:
As it turns out, having a full year of a healthy Aaron Rodgers will make a night-and-day difference in your team’s quarterback play. The Jets have generally floundered for most of 2024, but Rodgers hasn’t been the culprit. His 77.2 PFF passing grade ranks ninth among qualifying quarterbacks, and that mark is over 27 points higher than the Jets’ team mark in 2023 (50.3) when they had Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian under center.
The 40-year-old has completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,258 yards and 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions. The offense has generated 177 points.
After 10 games last season, New York had a 4-6 record. Jets quarterbacks, mostly Wilson, had produced just 1,977 yards with six touchdowns to eight interceptions. The offense had come up with just 150 points.
There has been a significant improvement in every category, but the results have been worse as the team has a worse record.
There hasn't even a significant difference on defense as New York has only allowed 10 more points than it had at this point this season.
While there has been improvements, it hasn't been drastic enough to make the team much better. There is an argument to be made that the offense has actually been worse given how much more talent there is, in addition to the return of Rodgers.
This should be a playoff-bound team, but they are instead worrying whether Rodgers will run it back for another season. On top of that, a search for a new coach and general manager is likely.
While the quarterback play has improved, the future Hall of Famer isn't playing up to the level he expects from himself. Any further regression from him might lead to a need to replace him if the Jets have Super Bowl hopes — in 2025.