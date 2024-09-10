New York Jets Suffer Overwhelming Loss to San Francisco 49ers in Season Opener
The return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t enough to fuel the New York Jets to a season-opening victory on the road, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 32-19, on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, Calif.
The game not only marked Rodgers’ return to the field after he tore his Achilles tendon on the fourth play of last year’s season opener, but it was the Jets (0-1) first visit to San Francisco since 2016. New York won that game.
The 49ers (1-0) made sure that didn’t happen again.
San Francisco overcame a slow start to score 13 second-quarter points and take a 16-7 lead at the break. The 49ers played without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who was scratched 90 minutes before the game with calf and Achilles issues.
In came Jordan Mason, a undrafted free agent who has been with San Francisco since 2022 but never played a major role in the offense.
He wasn’t McCaffrey, but he was effective against the Jets’ defense, as he gained 147 yards rushing on 28 carries and scored a touchdown.
That helped quarterback Brock Purdy and the Niners’ offense control the clock, as San Francisco possessed the ball for more than 38 minutes against one of the top defenses in the NFL.
The New York defense found itself worn down by a San Francisco offense that was happy to allow Mason and its offensive line, led by the return of tackle Trent Williams, to control the game.
San Francisco ended the game by scoring on eight straight possessions, including six field goals by kicker Jake Moody.
It may change the complexion of the Jets’ stance on the holdout of edge rusher Haason Reddick. New York was only able to sack Purdy once. Reddick wants a new extension and surrendered nearly $800,000 in pay as he skipped the game.
Rodgers and the Jets’ offense was under the microscope entering the game and he led a touchdown drive in the first quarter, which led to a 7-3 lead. It was a near-perfect drive, as Rodgers completed six passes, helped convert four first downs and that set up Breece Hall’s 3-yard touchdown run.
But New York couldn’t replicate that for most of the contest. In the first half the Jets ran 11 plays outside of the 12 they ran to score the touchdowns.
The second half wasn’t much better. While the 49ers grinded out long drives, the Jets’ first possession of the third quarter ended with a Rodgers interception. New York did answer as Rodgers threw his first touchdown pass for the Jets, as Allen Lazard caught a 36-yard score to cut the lead to 26-13.
Rodgers went 13-of-21 for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Jets pulled Rodgers with less than five minutes left. Hall rushed for just 54 yards, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson had six receptions for 60 yards. Hall also had five receptions.
Tyrod Taylor, who replaced Rodgers, threw a late touchdown pass to Lazard.
Purdy was 19-of-29 for 231 yards for the 49ers, while Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings each had five receptions.