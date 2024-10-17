New York Jets Superfan Throws Tantrum After Not Getting Enough Attention
The New York Jets are 2-4 and have lost three straight games, a worrying sign for a team expected to make the playoffs entering the campaign.
While the Jets play hasn't gone as planned, there have been other issues around the organization recently.
That includes superfan Fireman Ed accusing New York of not promoting him as much as they once were.
Fireman Ed, known in real life as Ed Anzalone, has attended Jets games for years upon years. Regarded as the biggest New York fan around, Anzalone always finds a way to get the crowd going.
That's even when the Jets are playing poorly, and if one person has seen that more than anyone, it's Anzalone.
Fireman Ed has started to show some frustration, which isn't the first time he's done so with the organization.
In a post on Instagram earlier in the week, Anzalone accused New York of not showing him on the big screens as much as he usually is.
“I’ve been getting a lot of emails and texts from fans about the Jet experience in the stadium with the big screens,” Anzalone said in a video. “Last night in particular — although on the Denver game also — last night in particular [the Jets] scored a touchdown and normally as a tradition we’re always put on the screen.”
It's uncertain why the Jets aren't giving him screen time, but it's something to monitor moving forward.
Add in the fact that New York sits at 1-2 at home, and it's clear they need the crowd to be as loud as possible in every game.
That's part of the reason Anzalone is frustrated, as he understands his favorite team needs all the help it can get.
“I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but they’re phasing us out,” he said. “I’d like to know if somebody knows anything, please let me know, because it’s evident that it’s happening. And it needs to stop because we need home-field advantage. That’s what we have and we need to keep it going. Something is going on, so please let me know if you know something.”
According to Christian Arnold of the New York Post, the Jets didn't respond to The Post when asked for comment.
Perhaps New York has a new production team, or they're trying to get other fans involved.
Either way, hopefully, Fireman Ed will get his well-deserved screen time in the future.