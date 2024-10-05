New York Jets Superstar Addresses His Relationship With Embattled Coach
In the wake of “cadence-gate,” along with the fact that the New York Jets’ offense was unable to score a touchdown last Sunday, much of the media’s focus has been on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh.
Many New York media figures called for Saleh’s head after the 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Some saw Saleh’s comments about Rodgers’ pre-snap cadence after the loss — and Rodgers’ firm push-back on holding “other players accountable” — as daylight between the pair.
The next day, Saleh said they weren’t changing Rodgers’ pre-snap cadence and the future hall-of-fame quarterback told ESPN’s Pat McAfee that the core of his cadence from Rodgers’ predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre.
So, finally, on Friday, someone asked the question of Rodgers and he told reporters that he believed that “…there's some driving force trying to put a wedge (from) outside the facility between Robert and I,” reported ESPN, along with other outlets.
Saleh is in his fourth season as coach of the Jets, which has yet to have a winning season under his leadership. New York (2-2) faces the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) on Sunday in London.
Rodgers wasn’t interested in spouting conspiracy theories about the why. But he wanted to reinforce that he and Saleh are on the same page and that he respects him.
"We're really good friends," Rodgers said. "We enjoy each other. We spend time almost every day in his office talking about things and talking about the energy of the team, focus of the team and what we need to get done, how I can help him out, how he can help me out. So we've got a great relationship."
For now, the pair are linked, for better or for worse. While the loss to the Broncos was in that “worse” category, the Jets’ 24-3 win over New England was perhaps the most efficient game the offense will play all season.
With this being the New York market, no coach is truly off the hot seat. But Saleh has one year remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he took over, one that reportedly pays him $5 million per year.
Rodgers isn’t the only quarterback that has gone to bat for Saleh this week. Jets backup Tyrod Taylor, in an interview with Jets Country about player safety, said that the locker room respects Saleh.
“He’s done a great job. He’s led us,” Taylor said. “He’s held us to a standard. We have a lot of talent within our locker room, but when we step in the building there’s no egos. And I think it's because of the respect that we have for him and the work that he challenged us with.
“But, also just the standard that he’s set. We compete, we work, we have love and regard for one another, and it’s all through the leadership of him. “Each week it’s not always going to be pretty. There’s going to be some ups and downs. But his faith and his confidence never wavers and ours doesn’t either.”