New York Jets Superstar Reveals Why He's Reconsidering NFL Future
Just two weeks ago, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters, when asked about whether he would play in 2025, that “I think so.”
Now, after an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, he’s “undecided.”
So, what changed? Rodgers was asked that question by local reporters during his weekly press conference, which came a day after his weekly appearance on McAfee.
Much of it has to do with the change this season, the most recent being the firing of general manager Joe Douglas by owner Woody Johnson last week.
"If you look at what transpired in those two weeks, Joe got axed,” Rodgers said. “Joe brought me in here. There's uncertainty with everybody on the staff, so I'm not naive to what the situation is. If a new GM comes in and they don't retain Brick (interim coach Jeff Ulbrich), I have to fit in those plans.”
The New York Jets are now shopping for a new general manager and head coach. Recently, the franchise announced that it was partnering with The 33rd Team to facilitate that search.
The belief in NFL circles is that Johnson will hire his GM first, and then the pair will collaborate on hiring the head coach.
Given the Jets’ record this season, and the fact that they've won just one game under Ulbrich, it's unlikely the first-time head coach will be a serious candidate.
That has given the entire locker room plenty of uncertainty. Rodgers, who is about to turn 41 years old, is not immune to that, which is why his stance on next season has evolved.
"Like I said on Pat's show, this is my first option,” Rodgers said. “I'd love to play here if I end up deciding to play, but there's got to be the want for them to want to bring me back and for me to want to play. But 'I think so' was the truth and 'I'm not 100% sure' is also the truth today."
Rodgers has played every game for New York this season, one year after missing all of 2023 with a torn Achilles he suffered on the first drive of the season. The Jets hoped Rodgers would be able to elevate their chances of returning to the playoffs when he returned.
After a 2-1 start, the Jets have won just one game since then. In addition to firing Douglas, Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start.
New York has not been to the playoffs since 2010 when Rex Ryan was head coach and he’s openly campaigning for an interview.