New York Jets Urged by Radio Host to Force Massive Move at Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets were expected to get back on track this season.
After a torn Achilles ended his first season on the first offensive possession of the year, there were high hopes that New York would be a serious contender in 2024.
Unfortunately, that has not been close to the case.
Entering Week 11, New York is just 3-7. At this point, the Jets need to win out to have any shot at ending a postseason drought extending back to 2010.
While the season isn't over yet, the Jets are entering the territory where they can't afford to lose much more.
Should the season continue on its current trajectory, the Jets are being urged to force a bold move at quarterback.
Gregg Giannotti of WFAN and the "Boomer and Gio" show has suggested that New York should force Rodgers into retirement.
“If you look at the contract, they would really have to eat a lot of money, and a lot of dead money, just to get rid of him,” Gio said. “But they’re gonna need a new head coach, a new GM, and then 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is sitting there? They gotta force him into retirement. They gotta get him out of there. They have to!"
Needless to say, that is an incredibly aggressive suggestion. Forcing a future Hall of Famer and a player of Rodgers' stature into retirement would be hard to do, but also might not be a great look.
Additionally, the Jets can't "force" him into retirement. The Jets can release Rodgers and take the cap hit, as Giannotti suggested. But Rodgers could sign with another team after his release.
However, the suggestion — whether it's a "forced" retirement or a cap-casualty release — also does make some sense.
Rodgers has had a down year. He has completed 62.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Those numbers are not close to what fans have come expect from the soon-to-be 41-year-old superstar.
If that is the new level of what to expect from Rodgers, moving on sooner rather than later could be smart.
There is a chance the Jets could end up with a high enough pick to pursue one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Should New York end up with that opportunity, they could go ahead and bring in Rodgers' future replacement.
All of that being said, Giannotti is proposing an aggressive plan, but if things don't turn around it could be in the best interests of the team.