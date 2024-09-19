Notable Former New York Jets Make Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Modern-Era Ballot
The Pro Football Hall of Fame released its ballot of modern-era candidates for the Class of 2025, a list that included a half-dozen players with notable ties to the New York Jets.
The six notable former Jets are defensive end John Abraham, cornerback Antonio Cromartie, linebacker James Farrior, offensive lineman Nick Mangold, wide receiver Brandon Marshall and fullback Tony Richardson.
Abraham played the first six years of his 15-year career with New York, as he was a first-round pick in 2000. He finished his career with 133.5 sacks, 53.5 of which came with the Jets. While in New York he was named a first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl selection. For his career he went to five Pro Bowls.
Cromartie was the Chargers’ first-round pick in 2006, but he spent five of the last seven years of his 11-year career with the Jets. While in New York he was named to the Pro Bowl twice and had 13 of his 31 career interceptions with the Jets. His best season was in 2007 with the Chargers in which he had an NFL-high 10 picks.
Farrior was the Jets’ first-round pick in 1997 and he spent the first five seasons of his 15-year career in New York. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he had 355 of his 1,440 career tackles with the Jets.
Mangold spent his entire career as the Jets’ center from 2006-16 after he was selected in the first round. He was considered one of the best at his position, as he was named to the All-Pro team twice and was selected seven times to the Pro Bowl.
Marshall spent just two years with New York in 2015-16, but in his first season with the Jets he had an NFL-best 14 touchdown receptions. For his carer he caught 970 passes for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and was named to the All-Pro team once.
Richardson spent the final three seasons of his 16-year career with New York, as he was one of the most durable and versatile players of his era. He rushed for 1,727 yards and scored 15 times, while catching 210 passes, including nine touchdowns. He was a three-time Pro Bowl pick and was selected to the Hall of Fame’s all-2000’s team.
The list of 167 modern-era players will be reduced to 50 players in October, followed by a trim to 25 semifinalists and then 15 finalists, which will be voted on during Super Bowl week. Up to five players may be elected and players must receive 80% of votes to get in.
This group of candidates is separate from the seniors list that was announced last week, which included nearly 200 players that last played in 1999.
Five players with Jets ties are on that ballot, including quarterback Boomer Esiason, defensive end Mark Gastineau, linebacker Larry Grantham, wide receiver Art Powell and kicker Nick Lowery.
Thos players are being considered by a separate seniors committee, that will trim the list to 50 players over the next several weeks before three seniors are submitted for potential election to next year’s class.