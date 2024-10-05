One New York Jets Veteran Declared Out for Sunday’s Game with Minnesota
The New York Jets already have one player designated as out for Sunday’s game with the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
That player is of little surprise. Offensive lineman Morgan Moses is out for the second straight week with his injured knee. He hurt the knee against New England two weeks ago and he was expected to miss the following two games.
The good news is that Moses made some progress. After not practicing at all last week, he was a limited participant in Thursday’s workout. He did not practice on Friday.
Olu Fashanu is expected to start at right tackle for the second straight week.
Linebacker C.J. Mosley is listed as doubtful with a toe injury. That was the same designation he had last week and did not play. Jamien Sherwood will start in his place.
But, like Moses, Mosley made progress this week. He did not practice at all in the ramp-up for the 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. This week Mosley was a limited participant in all three workouts, including Friday’s in London.
He made it clear earlier this week that he won’t rush things.
"If I can go out and be 100%, I'm definitely going to play,” he said. “But (I'm) just staying realistic. Like I said before, I don't want to hype myself up and get out there and do (something) crazy."
Players listed as doubtful are “unlikely to play,” per the NFL’s injury report designation.
Defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hamstring) is also listed as doubtful. He started the season on injured reserve with the injury and was activated this week so he could start the ramp-up toward returning to the field.
Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (veteran rest), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) were all full participants on Friday and have no injury designation.
Minnesota tight end T.J. Hockenson is out for the game with a knee injury. He was not on the injury report until Friday and was a limited participant during the final workout of the week. without him, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold will have one fewer receiver to work with.
Tight end Josh Oliver (wrist), wide receiver Brandon Powell (chest), Darnold (knee), cornerback Akayleb Evans (illness) and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday and did not have an injury designation.
Two Minnesota veterans popped up on the report on Friday as they had a veteran rest day — safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.