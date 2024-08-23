Struggling New York Jets Wide Receiver Predicted to Earn Important Role
The New York Jets did what they had to do in the offseason to improve their offense. Outside of Zach Wilson's incompetence as an NFL quarterback, there were other areas they needed to improve.
Fortunately, the front office understood that even Aaron Rodgers couldn't save what they showed a year ago.
The offensive line was a mess, and the wide receiver room was one of the worst in football. With an improved line, receiver room, and Rodgers healthy, the hope is for the Jets to have one of the better offenses in the NFL. With how elite their defense is, they don't need to be the best offensive team in the league.
However, it can't be half as bad as it was a season ago.
There are still some positions up for grabs. The staples of the offense are already set, but New York has a WR2 battle that's unresolved.
The two candidates for that spot look to be Mike Williams and Allen Lazard, two proven professionals. Williams has been the better player throughout his career, but Lazard was above average before a brutal first campaign in a Jets uniform.
If he becomes the WR2, New York fans won't be too happy. Rightfully so, too, as he struggled to simply catch the football last year.
However, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report believes that'll be what happens.
"The New York Jets' wide receiver battle for the No. 2 spot likely comes down to Williams' availability. Last September, Williams tore his ACL. The Jets activated him off the physically unable to perform list in the first week of August, but he's still uncertain about his Week 1 status...
"That being said, Lazard has a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers that dates back to their five years together (2018-2022) in Green Bay. Lazard wins the battle, and the Jets ease Williams into the receiver rotation."
If Lazard returns to what he once was, the Jets' offense would be in a very good position. He finished with 788 yards in 2022, including six touchdowns.
Williams, coming off a rough knee injury, will have to prove that he still has the same ability that he did with the Los Angeles Chargers when he was healthy.
He's just two years removed from a season where he finished with 1,146 yards, nine touchdowns, and an average yard per reception of 15.1 yards.
The best scenario would be for both of them to play at the level they have throughout their careers for New York, but if not, one of them has to step up, at the very least.