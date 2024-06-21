Veteran QB, CFL Player and Reclamation Project Win Jets' Offseason Program
There were no pads and no live contact, but Organized Team Activities (OTAs) provided an opportunity for acclimation, especially among the New York Jets newcomers.
The NFL's voluntary nine-week offseason program, which is divided into three phases and capped off by a mandatory minicamp, allowed for recent additions to engage in on-field work with roster holdovers, and almost all Jets players took advantage.
In particular, two low-key free-agent signees and one late-round draft pick made good first impressions during OTAs by multiple accounts. Here's a closer look at the three men who grabbed our attention this spring.
QB Tyrod Taylor
The Jets failed to enlist a viable veteran backup behind future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers last year and paid the price when their prized starter was lost for the season in Week 1.
Seemingly learning from the past mistake, Gang Green general manager secured Taylor's services early in the offseason. The 14-year pro posted two wins in five starts for the New York Giants last year.
Taylor, who is mobile and has been know for an above-average deep ball, adds a wealth of experience to the Jets' quarterback room. He won a Super Bowl as a rookie backup with the Baltimore Ravens and later led the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs as a starter in 2017.
"He's been fantastic, elite human, elite leader. The speed at which he's grasping the offense has been pretty cool, he's calling two-minute already," said Jets' head coach Robert Saleh at the start of minicamp in Florham Park. "He's going to get another opportunity today and tomorrow to do the same thing, really appreciate the dialogue that we've all been able to have with him."
With Rodgers unavailable due to an "unexcused absence," Taylor took all of the QB1 reps during New York's two June minicamp practices in Florham Park.
CB Qwan'tez Stiggers
Stiggers accounted for one of the top feel-good human interest stories of the offseason.
The 22-year-old cornerback never played college football. Instead, Stiggers gained notoriety in the Fan Controlled Football league and subsequently earned a Canadian Football League contract.
The Jets drafted the 2023 CFL all-star at No. 176 overall and he proceeded to make his presence felt during offseason practices open to the media.
"He's been through so much in his life he's overcome. He has such an amazing attitude," said Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "What role he'll have? It's so early to tell, who knows. There's so much room to grow for him. I'll say this though, his approach and the skill set, the physical skill set that he has gives him an opportunity to be a contributor right away."
The Jets' social media team publicly shared a video highlight of a Stiggers interception from the June 12 minicamp practice. Stepping in front of tight end Jeremy Ruckert, the rookie corner snatched a pass and returned it to the house.
RB Tarik Cohen
The Jets decided to kick the tires on an injury-plagued player who hasn't played an NFL game in three years, and the early returns have been worthwhile.
Cohen, a scat back with All-Pro credentials as a return specialist, signed a deal the final week in May and reportedly looked as if he has some juice left. He's been on the street since tearing his Achilles in 2022, but the new kickoff rule has increased Cohen's value as a commodity.
"He's a heck of a player," said special teams coordinator Brant Boyer after mandatory minicamp practice.
Cohen's primary competition on specials will likely come from second-year receiver Xavier Gipson, who beat out Mecole Hardman for return duties as an undrafted rookie.