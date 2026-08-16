T'Vondre Sweat, Anez Cooper Bring Good News on and off Field

Over the last few weeks of training camp, two of the biggest players on the New York Jets have gone in opposite directions in preparation for the 2026 season.

Sixth-round rookie Anez Cooper has played well as a backup guard throughout his first camp, while nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat has missed the first three weeks of camp with a hamstring injury. The combined weight of the two players?

700 pounds. That's more than an average grizzly bear and around the same size as a female moose.

They don't get much bigger than that on an NFL field. The good news for the Jets is that they have received strong news both on and off the field, and that should really help the team as it gets closer to the start of the regular season.

T'Vondre Sweat returns off NFI list

It's never good for a nose tackle with weight concerns to deal with a hamstring injury during training camp. While those concerns will follow Sweat's career, the third-year starter from the University of Texas finally got some good news on that account.

The Jets announced on Saturday that they will move Sweat to the active roster this week, allowing the nose tackle to finally participate in practices.

Sweat's return is massive for the Jets' defense. It not only gives them a true nose tackle to help bottleneck the run, but it also allows them to play more five-man fronts without compromising other parts of the defense.

For much of the offseason, the Jets have preached their desire to be more "multiple" on defense. That meant being prepared to play base defense in 3-4 and 4-3 alignments. A 3-4 alignment usually means a team will need five down linemen.

Without Sweat, though, it's difficult to truly simulate what that line will look like, especially on early downs. Now, the team can go back to a base defense they should be more than successful in. And also get added bodies to an improved defensive tackle group.

However, Sweat is not the only big body player bringing good news.

Anez Cooper's dominant debut

How long has it been since the Jets could claim they have an embarrassment of riches along the offensive line? How about entrusting a late-round pick to bolster the group's depth?

New York can account for both with sixth-round rookie Anez Cooper. The 22-year-old youngster has turned heads throughout training camp for his blocking ability and his mouth. The Jets have championed Cooper's smack-talking abilities for weeks now.

New York Jets offensive lineman Anez Cooper had a great debut in Friday night's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Friday's 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cooper was the best offensive player on the field, recording a 90.9 overall grade by Pro Football Focus (h/t Justin Fried of The Jet Press). He helped lead the way for the team's only offensive touchdown - a 31-yard scamper by Braelon Allen.

With Cooper's arrival, the complexion of the Jets' offensive line changes. Now, they not only have five offensive linemen they can trust to go out and play well, but they also have quality role players behind them to step in should a starter go down with an injury.

It changes how the Jets should look at their offensive line and Cooper. He could be the enforcer for the unit that the team has yet to really have over the years. And he could be the project that turns into the kind of everydown starter the team has missed out on.

Whatever becomes of Cooper, the Jets have to love what they saw on Friday night. More games like that, and the rookie will need more than just a roster spot. There will be an argument to see him on the field much earlier than anticipated.

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