3 Bold Jets Predictions for Week 2's Showdown vs. Packers

As the New York Jets prepare for their Week 2 home opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, all eyes will be on Gang Green to see if their dominant Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans was a sign of the progress they have made or just some false hope for the season ahead.

There is no denying that from Week 1, offensive coordinator Frank Reich wasted no time proving he was the NFL's best offseason hire, even if it was just one game against a poor Titans team. That said, a much stiffer test awaits on Sunday as the Packers come to town, so we will certainly find out more about this Jets team when the two square off.

As kickoff approaches, let's take a shot at some bold predictions heading into the game as the Jets search for their first 2-0 start since 2015.

3. Defensive line wreaks havoc on Packers QB Jordan Love

The Jets' defensive front completely dominated Titans quarterback Cam Ward last Sunday, recording three total sacks and preventing the Tennessee offense from finding its rhythm throughout the entire game. Rookie David Bailey led the team with six pressures. It was the type of performance that was lacking in 2025 when the Jets tied for the second-fewest sacks (26) in the NFL.

They will be going up against a Packers offensive line on Sunday that has retooled its unit from a year ago, shifting Jordan Morgan from right guard to tackle and playing the entire opener without starting left guard Aaron Banks, who has also been limited all week in practice due to a knee injury.

In their 39-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers gave up four sacks and were blitzed on 71.7% of Love's dropbacks, giving him the third-lowest average time to throw (TTT) of 2.56 seconds, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Granted, Love still accounted for 387 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the 27 pressures and three sacks against the Titans showed what the Jets are capable of.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (right) got off to a good start in Week 1, which is what fans want to see. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To his credit, Glenn blitzed Ward on 46.2% of his dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus, and it was obvious how well that played out. That does not guarantee the same level of success against a more experienced QB in Love, but the lack of protection he received in Week 1 provides the blueprint for the Jets to cause some problems.

2. Geno Smith has another efficient performance

Another area the Jets found success against the Titans was the offensive line, which kept the pocket clean for Smith and allowed zero sacks. As a result, Smith, the veteran QB, went 19-of-24 for 215 yards and did not commit a single turnover, which is an area that has plagued him throughout his career.

That key advantage in the trenches should present another favorable opportunity for Smith, albeit against a more talented group. Additionally, Smith has found tremendous success in his career against Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, going 4-0 with a 71% completion percentage, 895 passing yards, six TDs, and only two interceptions.

While Gannon tends to focus on the cover 4 and quarter principles, which force younger and inexperienced signal-callers to get impatient and make mistakes, Smith has not fallen victim to that same trap and has used it to his advantage.

Not only is this a Packers team that is 0-6 since All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons tore his ACL and suffered meniscus damage in his right knee late last season, but this Jets offense will not have any excuses as starters Lukas Van Ness (concussion), Javon Hargrave (concussion) and Devonte Wyatt (ankle) deal with injuries that could either sideline them for the game or limit their playing time.

1. Secondary finally records an interception

As good as the Jets were defensively in Week 1, they still did not come away with an interception after becoming the first team to go an entire season without one in 2025. With speedy 6-foot-4 wide receiver Christian Watson on the other side coming off a 147-yard and two-TD performance last week, it will not be an easy feat at all against the Packers.

Watson's ability to stretch the field and take the focus away from Green Bay's other wideouts makes this an intriguing matchup that could decide the game. However, the lockdown play from Jets cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas in Week 1 is an encouraging sign that they at least stand a chance against a more formidable receiving corps.

New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (right) will look to make a play on the ball in Week 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the lack of protection Love received in Week 1, he did not take care of the football when he needed to. He had a fumble and an interception on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter as the game started to get away from them.

If the Jets can take the big plays away from Love and keep him under pressure in the pocket, it's not a reach that they finally end their interception drought and make the Packers QB pay. The challenge will be much stiffer compared to the Titans, especially with some injury concerns heading into Week 2, but it is not unlikely that the interception drought ends on Sunday.

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