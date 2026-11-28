The Jets finally remembered how to win a game last Sunday, beating the one-win Chargers 27-24. While the fanbase is split on how to feel about the victory, one important detail remains: New York is 3-8 and unlikely to make the playoffs.

Any hope for more football in January is highly unlikely, even with the AFC’s final two wild-card spots still up for grabs. In the meantime, the Jets should use the remaining six games to prioritize developing the young players and evaluate their position groups, even if it means benching or releasing some veterans.

With that being said, the Jets' bye is in Week 13, when general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn could shake things up one more time before the season's final stretch. Let’s look at three players who might be playing their final game in green and white when the team takes on the Dolphins in Week 12.

1. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has had a rollercoaster season. The third-year cornerback out of Louisville has been serviceable, at best, as the team’s starting nickelback. While he’s been a solid contributor against the run, recording 16 total tackles and earning a 64.9 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, he’s struggled in coverage.

In 172 coverage snaps, Brownlee has surrendered 21 catches on 31 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns. At times, he can be overly aggressive in coverage, as seen against the Raiders in Week 8, when he drew two pass-interference penalties.

On the first one, he was draped all over tight end Brock Bowers, who managed to make an incredible catch for a touchdown. The second penalty came on third-and-10, extending a Las Vegas drive that ultimately ended in another touchdown.

Brock Bowers has another touchdown!



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nRsdPkYL8P — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Additionally, Brownlee dealt with an off-field issue when he missed multiple mandatory practices. As a result, he was fined and benched for Week 7’s matchup against the Dolphins. Since then, he’s played in just two games and was a healthy scratch in Week 11’s win against the Chargers.

Given this, along with D’Angelo Ponds coming off a solid outing, New York could decide to pull the plug on Brownlee. While he’s done a decent job limiting his penalty issues, he just hasn’t shown any significant progression in coverage.

With Ponds playing just 129 snaps this season and the Jets out of the playoff picture, the team should prioritize developing him by giving him the starting role for the remainder of the season.

2. Demario Davis, LB

New York signed Demario Davis in the offseason for two reasons. The Jets needed a vocal leader to anchor the defense and a reliable contributor alongside Jamien Sherwood.

While Gang Green has benefited from Davis’ mentorship and veteran presence, his on-field play has significantly regressed, and he’s become a liability. The 37-year-old has struggled with missed tackles all season, recording the sixth-highest missed tackle rate (18.3%) among all linebackers, per PFF.

Veteran LB Demario Davis has struggled to perform at a consistent level throughout the 2026 NFL season, giving the Jets every reason to explore a split. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s also been mediocre against the run, recording just 20 stops through 11 games–putting him on pace for his fewest since his rookie season. If Davis’s issues continue against Miami, New York must consider benching him.

Although the Jets are thin at linebacker depth, they could use the final stretch of games to evaluate Jaden Keller, Troy Reeder, and Kiko Mauigoa, once he returns from injured reserve, to determine if they deserve a rotational role in 2027. If not, New York could look to strengthen the position in the offseason.

3. Will McDonald IV, EDGE

Will McDonald IV isn’t in a contract year, as the Jets exercised his fifth-year option during the offseason. However, his performance this season will be critical in determining whether he earns an extension to stay in New York.

Right now, his long-term future with the team is looking cloudy. Through 11 games, the former Iowa State Cyclone has posted just 17 total tackles, four sacks, and 22 pressures. He’s shown minimal progression as a run defender, earning a 61.3 run-defense grade, per PFF, and recording only nine run stops–putting him on pace to match his last year’s total of 19.

Because of his inconsistent play, the Jets have begun to play edge rushes Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai more, particularly in passing-down situations. This ultimately led McDonald to request a trade after Week 9’s loss to the Chiefs, but Gang Green didn’t grant it (the two sides could revisit a potential deal in the offseason, though).

Despite earning more playing time over the past two games, McDonald’s production has stayed the same, as he continues to struggle to make a consistent impact. If he fails to generate pressure against the Dolphins, who arguably have one of the worst offensive lines in the league, the Jets could bench him to send a message.

Even though New York’s edge rush depth isn’t reliable, there’s no reason to continue giving McDonald reps when he’s ineffective, especially since they aren’t making the playoffs. Giving reps to Nate Lynn and seeing what he can provide as a potential rotational player would be a more productive use of the remaining games.

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