The New York Jets have reached the point in the season where fans and media are speculating about a new head coach. New York holds a 2-8 record through 10 weeks, and every loss seems to be another nail in Aaron Glenn’s head-coaching coffin.

ESPN's Rich Cimini threw out Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as a surprise candidate on the Jets Collective podcast (h/t UStadium) as speculation continues over who will be the Jets' next head coach.

New York would have to make a trade for the Vikings' head coach, with O’Connell still under contract in Minnesota, but the coach would immediately impact the team. The fifth-year head coach has a 50-27 record and has fielded at least a seven-win team every year during his tenure. If New York traded for the head coach, these three Jets would immediately benefit from Kevin O’Connell’s arrival.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson would arguably benefit most from the Jets trading for the Vikings’ head coach. O’Connell has experience with a top-five receiver in Justin Jefferson. That experience would do wonders in unlocking the 26-year-old. Wilson has shown he has the talent to be a top receiver in the NFL; O’Connell could be the one to elevate the Jet to that level.

Justin Jefferson has averaged 9.24 targets per game during O’Connell’s tenure in Minnesota. Over that time frame, Wilson averaged 8.92 targets. The Minnesota coach clearly sees the value in getting a number-one receiver touches throughout the season. If New York were to trade for O’Connell, Wilson could immediately slot into the Justin Jefferson role in the Jets’ offense.

Wilson’s lack of usage in 2026 has been a glaring issue for a middling Jets offense. O'Connell acquisition seems likely to fix that. Wilson would be a day-one beneficiary if this speculation becomes reality.

Kenyon Sadiq

Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq would also improve with the arrival of the 41-year-old. Sadiq was drafted with high expectations and has already shown the type of game-breaking talent he possesses. The rookie has put up a 22-238-1 stat line this season, but O’Connell could take him to the next level.

The Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson in O’Connell’s first season with the team. Since then, Hockenson has not had fewer than 50 receptions in seasons in which he has played at least 11 games. Sadiq is arguably more talented than Hockenson. With O’Connell at the helm, Jets fans would have hope that Sadiq could have seasons like Hockenson’s 2023, when he posted a 95-960-5 stat line.

Whoever is at QB

Max Brosmer, Joshua Dobbs, Sam Darnold, J.J. McCarthy — these are just half the quarterbacks O’Connell has coached to a win. The coach has an offense that Kirk Cousins walked back into after three seasons away from Minnesota and threw two touchdowns to beat the Packers in Week 10. One would think that offense would follow O’Connell to New York.

Regardless of who is throwing passes for New York next season, fans would love to see O’Connell as a coach. The head coach has shown he can win and that his offense works. Even McCarthy, who many see as the coach’s biggest mistake, won his last four starts as a Viking. Whether it is Geno Smith, Cade Klubnik, a rookie, or any other option, their skills would be enhanced by O’Connell.

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