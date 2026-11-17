From the moment the Jets completed the trade in March, they have stood by starting quarterback Geno Smith. The veteran signal-caller struggled in Las Vegas, but was seen as a perfect bridge quarterback for the 2026 team.

In many ways, he has been. Smith has completed 67% of his passes for 2,226 yards, along with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has not been New York's biggest problem throughout their 2-8 start.

For most of the year, Smith was on a trajectory to have one of the five greatest passing seasons by a Jets quarterback. That could be in jeopardy with his new injury.

And it opens up more questions about the team's quarterback room moving forward, especially when it comes to rookie QB Cade Klubnik.

Geno Smith injury has Jets facing QB uncertainty

Late in the second quarter of New York's 31-12 loss to the Bills, Smith received a big hit at the goal line and was quickly shuffled into concussion protocol. Later in the third quarter, the signal-caller suffered an ankle injury and did not return.

On Monday morning, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn provided a baseline answer for where they were in understanding his injury.

"(Geno) will get imaging today just to see exactly where we're at. So again, I will have more information on that later in the week," Glenn said. Less than 24 hours later, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the veteran QB "hopes to play" and will attempt "to push through it" in Week 11.

New York is usually quiet when it comes to injuries and the availability of players, which creates a competitive advantage over its opponents. But the team is also worse without Smith on the field. In his place, the Jets could turn to Klubnik, as they did on Sunday.

Cade Klubnik's first NFL pass is a completion to Garrett Wilson!



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In relief, Klubnik completed 11-of-20 passes for 137 yards on Sunday while also throwing an interception. He added 26 rushing yards on scrambles, but was clearly late on throws and seemed too timid at times to pull the trigger.

In short, he looked like mid-round rookie quarterback who was getting on an NFL field for the first time in his career.

As the Jets move forward, though, their current standing opens the door for more of Klubnik beyond just being a backup. Even if the team doesn't want to think that way.

Jets have a Cade Klubnik-sized problem

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Glenn made it clear: so long as Smith is healthy, he will be the quarterback for the team.

"Geno's our starter. That hasn't changed."

But the outlook of the organization clearly is better off having Klubnik play. New York isn't going anywhere this year. The Jets' record and draft standing have them on the outside looking in for a potential top pick in the 2027 draft and a chance at a top quarterback prospect.

The Jets even admitted that if Smith wasn't healthy enough, then they would be confident in their chances to win with Klubnik starting games.

"Very confident," Glenn said. "That's why he is on the team. If Geno can't go this week, Cade will be our starter, and we'll go from there."

But there are two reasons the team will continue to start Smith.

First, they are trying to give Glenn as much benefit of the doubt as they can. Any win that can prove he was the right head coaching hire is one they will gladly take. Smith gives the team the best chance to win.

Second, with a young group of players, New York needs a quarterback who can confidently move the ball downfield through the air. Klubnik's timing and anticipation are off as a rookie (which is still natural for a player of his standing) and will need time.

Jets throw an INT but get it back on a fumble on the return



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If the Jets were to start Klubnik, that would affect the development and film study of many of their young receivers.

So while it is best for the Jets to lose the remainder of their games for a top overall pick, the team's current standing and their belief in Glenn are why the team won't turn to Klubnik full time unless they have to.

There's no time to waste

New York still has plenty of decisions to make moving forward. As the team waits to see whether they can play Smith going into their road contest against the Chargers on Sunday, the Jets must soon decide on practice squad quarterback Will Levis.

The rival Patriots just lost Drake Maye to a reported broken ankle. Other teams around the league are also in need of quality quarterbacks moving forward.

If the Jets don't promote Levis to the active roster, another team like the Patriots may poach him away. That means they would lose out on a quality backup option should Klubnik get hurt at any point.

The Jets need to be proactive as a front office regarding their quarterback room, or else their outlook might get even worse.

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