Versatility Will Be Key as Jets' Offensive Line Depth Remains Questionable Before Week 1

As starting lines go, the Jets have one of the best in the NFL.

It's their depth that remains a big question mark.

New York controversially kept only eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster following cutdown day—and that includes the acquisition of backup center Jordan Meredith from the Raiders. Most lines hold around nine or 10 players to better prepare for any injury that could arise. The Jets keeping eight means the team may be prepared to play their three backups in different spots.

Will it work? Time will tell. But there's a reason why the organization thought highly enough of Meredith to bring him here. He might just be their only hope along the interior.

Jets might need to rely on veterans' versatility amid OL depth concerns

Versatility is an important skill set for any backup lineman. Max Mitchell, for example, has experience playing both tackle and guard throughout his career. While he has yet to kick back inside under the Aaron Glenn regime, any doomsday scenario should have the interior line covered.

Especially now that starting guard Joe Tippmann is staying where he is for the first time in his young career.

Joe Tippmann will see consistency as a guard after being forced to play multiple roles because of the injuries the Jets dealt with in past seasons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafted in the second round as a center, Tippmann has had to play both his college role and at guard due to injuries that hit the Jets hard over the last three seasons. Last season, the move was made permanent. No longer would the Wisconsin product work as a center:

He's a guard. And he will be for years to come.

"It's something that, as soon as they told me, I fully embraced it," Tippmann said. "I tell (Jets center Josh Myers) that guard is so much easier. It's been a smooth transition, and I'm definitely comfortable here."

The ability to play center can't hurt, though. Myers played all 17 games last season, but what happens if he were to get hurt in 2026? What would happen to the center position? New York could move Tippmann back, but that would be replacing two positions instead of just one.

The Jordan Meredith factor

In the end, the Jets' plan along the interior ends with Meredith, a player who has already earned respect from his teammates.

"(John is) awesome," Tippmann said. "Midwest guy, seems like a good guy. Just happy to get him into the room."

It hasn't taken long for Jordan Meredith to establish off-field chemistry with his Jets teammates following his trade from the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Tippmann, Meredith has experience at both guard and center. While his best years came at guard, he posted positive pass-blocking grades specifically over the 2025 season for the Raiders. He's expected to be a competent backup to Myers should something happen.

That's the hope anyway, because it doesn't look like Tippmann can even go back to snapping at all.

"I was jokingly snapping a couple to see if I still have it, but I had my hand taped up, so they didn't look very good," he joked before Wednesday's practice.

Outside of Meredith and Myers, New York does have Chukwuma Okorafor as a backup right tackle. Besides those three veterans, though, there isn't another player currently on the active roster.

That could change by the time the Jets take the field for Week 1, but the lack of depth highlights New York's hopes of staying healthy. And if past seasons have taught Jets fans anything, it's that anything bad can happen with the snap of a finger.

And moving other players around won't solve anything.

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