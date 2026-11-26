Despite how poor the 2026 season has gone, do you think the New York Jets can take a step back and be thankful on Thanksgiving?

Thankful for the decision that led them to move on from Aaron Rodgers in the first place?

Since moving on from Rodgers during the 2025 offseason, the Jets have won just six games. During that same time, they watched their former quarterback lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs and a 6-4 record this year.

Then all hell broke loose, and it should leave the Jets feeling vindicated in their original decision, even if they won't publicly call it out.

Rodgers calls out new coach, affirms Jets' fears

Here's how the last 24 hours have gone for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Pittsburgh announces the benching of Rodgers for Mason Rudolph despite a 6-4 record

Rodgers goes on Pat McAfee and blasts Mike McCarthy

Among the allegations are that McCarthy sleeps during team meetings, has an ice cream sandwich guy, and broke down a huddle by calling the team the Packers

The Steelers, after watching Rodgers torch his entire career, put him on waivers

Just another day when covering the future Hall of Famer.

The Jets were asked today specifically about Rodgers' comments, but he took the high road.

"I saw it," Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said. "I just worry about what's going on over here."

Wilson had a feud with Rodgers during their short time together in New York. There was concern had the team kept Rodgers in the first year of the Aaron Glenn era that Wilson would have requested a trade. New York chose Wilson and even gave him an extension instead.

But Rodgers' comments highlighted two main truths for the organization.

First is that the team could have kept Rodgers for the 2025 season and probably won more than the three games they did with Justin Fields.

Second, they were right to move on because while they would have won more games, it wouldn't have been enough to keep Rodgers out of the news with his interviews.

All New York did was essentially tell Rodgers that his off-field mouth wrote checks his play could no longer cash. The Jets may be only 3-8, but they have improved as a collective offense. There is excitement surrounding that group for the first time in decades. It may not have been that way had Rodgers run the show.

New York has gotten a lot of stuff wrong since Glenn was hired as head coach. One move they unequivocally come away victorious with, though, is letting Rodgers walk.

Clearly, the 42-year-old quarterback is more than willing to tank his career—regardless of who he brings down with him.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.