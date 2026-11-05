Forgotten Jets Rookie's Potential Return Could Signal the End of Andre Cisco in New York

With another crushing loss behind them and a difficult road test ahead against the Chiefs in Week 9, the 2026 season continues to get away from the Jets as some coaching malpractice and struggles getting off the field defensively continue to plague them.

A double-digit lead was not even enough as the Jets orchestrated a second-half collapse and completely gave the game away at home. That said, injuries have also been a talking point all season, as multiple players have dealt with setbacks since the season began, and that has been no different for rookies VJ Payne and Anez Cooper, as they have still not played a single snap despite being eligible to return since they started the season on injured reserve.

That is about to change for Payne after ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Wednesday that "the Jets are opening the 21-day practice window" for him.

The Jets are opening the 21-day practice window for rookie S V.J. Payne, per source. They also signed rookie WR Joe Manjack (Broncos UDFA) to the practice squad. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 4, 2026

That does not necessarily mean that Payne will play on Sunday, but it does suggest his return is on the table after remaining on the injury report coming out of the Week 8 loss.

That is not a good sign for safety Andre Cisco, who had a big role early in the season with at least 44 defensive snaps in the first three games before playing nine or fewer in each of the last five.

Andre Cisco could be on borrowed time in Gotham as VJ Payne inches closer to Jets debut

For someone who already needed to prove himself coming into the season after a torn pectoral muscle forced him to miss nearly half of his first season in Gang Green in 2025, a one-year, $2.5 million contract would make it easy for the Jets to turn the page on him either by cutting him or trading him by the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

While Cisco's lack of long-term stability is clear, and the questions surrounding his health coming into the season, his outlook grew even murkier after general manager Darren Mougey signed Dane Belton and acquired veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins to bolster the secondary before the season even began.

Although he had an opportunity to change his Jets future when Fitzpatrick was sidelined by a groin injury earlier this season, Cisco did not exactly make the most of that opening. Even after playing 44 snaps in the Week 1 win over the Titans, he still finished with the third-worst Pro Football Focus grade (52.6) among defenders on the team in that game, which was a sign of what was to come from him in the ensuing weeks.

To be fair, we still have not seen Payne on an NFL field after he suffered a bone bruise in his knee during training camp. However, while he was the last player drafted in this rookie class, the seventh-rounder has the speed, versatility and overall intangibles to likely be able to contribute at some point.

All eyes will be on VJ Payne to see what he can do now that his Jets regular-season debut seems to be around the corner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If anything, the Jets may want to see what they have in Payne to see if he has a shot at competing for a role next season. After all, this season is all but lost for the Jets, especially if they lose the next two games to the Chiefs and Bills, as expected.

Even if the Jets don't get rid of Cisco this season and let him finish out the season, knowing that Payne can slot in could lead them to letting the former walk in free agency. With the 39th-ranked overall grade (63.2) and 60th-ranked coverage grade (54.1) out of 98 qualified safeties from PFF, Cisco clearly has some work to do to retain his spot on the roster, even if the Jets keep him around past the deadline.

Cisco may not officially be a lost cause heading into Week 9 like some players are, but he certainly has his work cut out for him with Payne's potential return and a cheap deal that is set to expire at the end of the season. His time in Gotham may not be over at the trade deadline, but if he is fortunate enough to make it past that, Payne could still get pushed out the door by season's end.

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