Jets' 2027 Draft Outlook Keeps Improving as September Ends

As the Jets prepared for Week 3, Cowboys fans everywhere began celebrating what appeared to be the Packers' downfall by the conclusion of the Thursday Night Football loss to the Falcons in Week 3.

After all, the trade of Micah Parsons sent Dallas two first-round selections and Kenny Clark for an All-Pro edge rusher, and Green Bay being 1-2 and easily could have been 0-3 should only enhance Dallas's chances of a top pick, right?

Those Cowboys fans may have celebrated Thursday, but their joy was short-lived. A clause in another trade they made ends up helping the Jets a lot more than anyone realizes.

As the season progresses, it will be Jets fans more than Cowboys fans who could see the benefits of their midseason trade last year.

Jets' 2027 outlook continues to improve with each passing week

A lot of people weren't high on the Colts going into the 2026 season. Their offense, while talented, missed several key parts, including a good receiving corps and a reliable quarterback. It doesn't help that their head coach and general manager appear to be on the hot seat.

It's a good thing for the Jets to own the Colts' first-round pick this year as part of the Sauce Gardner trade.

It's even better to realize the Jets come out winners of either the Cowboys or Packers struggling.

As part of the Quinnen Williams trade, the Jets will get the better pick of the two teams. If the Cowboys make the playoffs and the Packers miss it altogether, then Gang Green will get the Green Bay pick. It will be the reverse if Dallas misses the playoffs.

Therein lies the brilliance of the Jets' mid-season fire sale last year. New York isn't just rooting for their own team to improve, but for other teams around the league to struggle in their own right. It will let the Jets improve the roster without giving up their hopes of acquiring a top quarterback in the upcoming 2027 class.

If the season ended on Sunday, here's where the Jets' current picks would be slated, according to Tankathon:

3rd overall (Colts)

8th overall (Packers)

22nd overall (own)

As good as the team has played, it's hard to envision the Jets finishing with the 22nd pick. An honest draft prediction should see them inside the top 20 at the very least. As long as the Packers and Colts keep struggling, though, the Jets could very well finish with three picks inside the top 20 overall selections in the first round.

That would be enough for New York to find its franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. It would also give the Jets flexibility at other positions around the roster.

All Gang Green needs to do is hope the Packers and Colts keep losing. No matter what Cowboys fans may expect to believe in the first place.

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