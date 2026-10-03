Jets Have 3 Advantages Over Bears in Week 4 (Here's Why It Matters)

On paper, the New York Jets should feel confident going into their Week 4 showdown against the Chicago Bears. Despite a rash of injuries to nearly half of their starting offense, New York will play a backup quarterback for Chicago, who is also dealing with a slew of banged-up players.

Of course, just ask the Philadelphia Eagles if playing against a backup quarterback is actually beneficial.

Chicago's demolition of the Eagles on Monday with a third-string quarterback shows 1. How prepared they are each and every week, and 2. Injuries mean little to them.

For the Jets, their three matchup advantages will need to show out early and often on Sunday if they are to pull off an upset. Let's get to those matchups now.

Geno Smith vs. Bears Secondary

Geno Smith has played some of the best football of his career through three games with the Jets. He hasn't made many mistakes, and looks the part of a viable starting quarterback. After torching the Lions in Week 3, he gets a Bears defense that has given up just 10 combined points in the last two games.

So why in the world is Smith an advantage over the Bears when Chicago's pass defense is ranked 12th in the league?

The reality is, despite missing several key starters, New York's offense can still move the football. They proved that last week in Detroit. While Chicago is a different beast, the Jets still have Garrett Wilson on the field. New York is also expected to have Kenyon Sadiq, who was the first tight end in team history to record over 100 yards receiving in a game since Dustin Keller.

Without Breece Hall, the Jets are going to need to rely on their passing offense to stay on schedule. Smith showed last week he could do it. And against a Bears defense that has played well, but doesn't have the talent to match Wilson or Sadiq, this is a game New York should still put up points in.

Glenn's scheme vs. Ben Johnson's

Some Jets fans are going to take this part the wrong way. I am not saying Aaron Glenn is a better head coach than Ben Johnson. Obviously that is a foolish thing to expect.

What I am saying, though, is that Glenn's defensive scheme is actually the perfect counter to Johnson's going into Sunday.

One of the reasons why the Eagles' defense was torched last week was due to the fact they run primarily zone concepts. Cover-4 and Quarters looks can be beaten with a patient quarterback who is in rhythm.

How do defenses get those signal-callers out of their comfort zone? By playing man coverage and disrupting receivers at the line of scrimmage. That is something Glenn has shown a willingness to do.

Chicago still has advantages across the board on offense. They run the ball well, and Johnson is creative enough to adjust to what other teams are doing. But when you play a backup quarterback, you want to blitz a heavy amount, and pound receivers at the line of scrimmage.

New York has done that through three weeks. That could give them an advantage.

Kenyon Sadiq vs. TJ Edwards, Devin Bush

Sadiq is listed as questionable going into Week 4 with a back injury. New York did, however, talk as though they expected him to play. If he doesn't it will be extremely difficult for the team to pull out an upset in Chicago.

For this exercise, we're going under the assumption that he will play. And if he does, he is a matchup nightmare for whoever the Bears throw at him.

Sadiq's breakout game against Detroit came in a lot of different ways. The crux of the issue, though, came because he was too big going up against nickel corners, too fast for linebackers, and too athletic for safeties. He is a true matchup nightmare that the Jets need to find a way to get the ball to.

If Sadiq plays, he becomes a central cog in a potential Jets upset. Chicago's linebackers, while good, aren't athletic enough to contain him.

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