Here's Latest Jets Buzz Before 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
It's going to be an interesting few hours for the New York Jets.
As of writing, there are four hours left until the 4 p.m. ET 2025 National Football League trade deadline. The Jets have been in rumors for weeks, but have just one deal to show for it so far. New York landed receiver John Metchie III in exchange for Michael Carter II. Draft compensation was also exchanged in the swap.
Rumors have been swirling, and ESPN's Rich Cimini gave a brief update with a few hours to go.
"Trading deadline is 4 p.m. Jets players to watch (*expiring contract): LB Quincy Williams*, DE Micheal Clemons*, (and) WR Allen Lazard.* Lesser possibilities: DE Jermaine Johnson, RB Breece Hall*, DE Will McDonald, DT Quinnen Williams. They’re looking for (safety), (offensive linemen) and players signed through at least ‘26 that could be part of the future."
Don't expect fireworks from the Jets
Williams has been a hot name out there with the deadline approaching. Johnson is another guy who has had his name out there a surprising amount. It's not shocking that a team would want him. What's surprising is the fact that last week he said he isn't going to get moved.
Hall, McDonald, and Williams have been consistently reported upon as guys that the Jets will likely keep past the 4 p.m. deadline. So, don't expect these guys to be playing elsewhere by the time Week 10 gets here.
Lazard hasn't had a big role this season and had the chance to look around for a trade this past offseason, but nothing came to fruition. With Metchie in the mix now, it wouldn't be the craziest idea to see if there's a team out there looking for a veteran receiver.
Adding a piece would be somewhat of a twist with all of the rumors and reports of the last few weeks about guys the team could trade. New York is 1-7 on the season, but with a young roster and first-year head coach and general manager leading the charge, it really doesn't sound like this team is about to blow the roster up. Rebuilds are never easy, but it's arguably the right approach to stick it out and stay put for the most part, aside from expiring deals, like Lazard, who don't fit the long-term vision.
