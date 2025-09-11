Jets Fan-Favorite QB Suddenly On 49ers’ Radar
One former member of the New York Jets could end up finding a new home very soon.
Former Jets quarterback Mike White spent the summer with the Buffalo Bills but is available on the open market right now. The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback room has taken some hits already and right now it seems more likely than not that starting quarterback Brock Purdy will miss Week 2. In response, the 49ers had White in for a visit on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The former Jets QB is looking for a new home
"49ers QB Brock Purdy (toe/left shoulder) is 'a long shot' to play Sunday, per coach Kyle Shanahan," Pelissero said. "Mac Jones now in line to start vs. the Saints, and potentially beyond...Veteran QB Mike White worked out for the 49ers today. Kyle Shanahan said they'd like to add another QB with Purdy hurt, but not sure they'll be able to given other roster issues."
Jets fans certainly know White well. He appeared in eight total games -- including seven starts -- for the Jets across the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He went 2-5 over that stretch as a starter. The thing about White is he put up some wild passing numbers, especially in 2022. He started four games and had 1,192 passing yards, good for 298 game, to go along with a 369-yard game against the Minnesota Vikings. That season, he had three touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2021, he had five touchdowns and eight interceptions in four games played to go along with 953 passing yards.
White appeared in seven total games over the last two years after leaving New York. He played in six games with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 and one game with the Bills last year. He spent the summer in Buffalo looking to make the roster, but missed out just before the 2025 season kicked off.
Now, he's one of the top remaining quarterbacks available in the open market. San Francisco has a clear need and White has plenty of talent.
