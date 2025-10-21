Justin Fields Decision Sparks Huge Jets QB Prediction
The New York Jets are a disaster this season. In Aaron Glenn's first year as the team's head coach, the Jets are winless through seven games after a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers.
At this point in the year, the Jets need to make some sort of change, especially on offense. Justin Fields was signed in New York during the offseason with the hopes that he was the next franchise signal caller for the Jets, but his tenure with the team has been a disaster.
Fields was horrible in Week 6, posting negative 10 net passing yards in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos. During the first half of the Week 7 game against the Panthers, Fields was horrible again. Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, which puts the future of the quarterback position in New York in question.
NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 1 pick in the draft, Bedinger predicted the Jets would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to replace Fields.
Jets could replace Justin Fields with Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
"One thing has become abundantly clear through the first six weeks of the 2025 season: The New York Jets need a long-term option at quarterback," Bedinger wrote. "General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have to get this one right. Fernando Mendoza came into this season with a ton of hype behind him as a big-name transfer, and he has absolutely delivered. And he just got his head coach paid at Indiana, too."
Mendoza burst onto the scene this season with the Hoosiers. It's hard to justify using the No. 1 pick in the draft on a prospect like Mendoza, but the Jets desperately need a signal caller. Mendoza is a very talented quarterback prospect who's flashed star potential this year.
If the season ended today, he'd be the Jets' top pick in the first round. New York needs to add a new face at the position, considering how poorly Fields has played.
It's likely the Jets will cut ties with Fields at the end of the year. Finding a replacement is going to be hard, but Mendoza could be the best option available.
