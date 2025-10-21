Jets Country

Justin Fields Decision Sparks Huge Jets QB Prediction

The Jets will likely need to turn to the NFL Draft for a franchise quarterback after benching Justin Fields...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to get rid of the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks to get rid of the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are a disaster this season. In Aaron Glenn's first year as the team's head coach, the Jets are winless through seven games after a crushing loss to the Carolina Panthers.

At this point in the year, the Jets need to make some sort of change, especially on offense. Justin Fields was signed in New York during the offseason with the hopes that he was the next franchise signal caller for the Jets, but his tenure with the team has been a disaster.

Fields was horrible in Week 6, posting negative 10 net passing yards in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos. During the first half of the Week 7 game against the Panthers, Fields was horrible again. Glenn opted to bench Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, which puts the future of the quarterback position in New York in question.

NFL Spinzone's Sayre Bedinger recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 1 pick in the draft, Bedinger predicted the Jets would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to replace Fields.

Jets could replace Justin Fields with Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoz
Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One thing has become abundantly clear through the first six weeks of the 2025 season: The New York Jets need a long-term option at quarterback," Bedinger wrote. "General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have to get this one right. Fernando Mendoza came into this season with a ton of hype behind him as a big-name transfer, and he has absolutely delivered. And he just got his head coach paid at Indiana, too."

Mendoza burst onto the scene this season with the Hoosiers. It's hard to justify using the No. 1 pick in the draft on a prospect like Mendoza, but the Jets desperately need a signal caller. Mendoza is a very talented quarterback prospect who's flashed star potential this year.

If the season ended today, he'd be the Jets' top pick in the first round. New York needs to add a new face at the position, considering how poorly Fields has played.

It's likely the Jets will cut ties with Fields at the end of the year. Finding a replacement is going to be hard, but Mendoza could be the best option available.

More NFL: Fred Warner Injury Sparks Jets-49ers Trade Deadline Buzz

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News