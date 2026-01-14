Top 3 Jets NFL Draft Targets After Shocking Dante Moore Decision
In this story:
The New York Jets desperately need a quarterback, and it seems like they were targeting Oregon Ducks signal caller Dante Moore at pick No. 2 in the upcoming NFL Draft.
But on Wednesday, Moore shocked the NFL world and announced that he would be staying at Oregon for another year rather than entering the NFL Draft.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
As a result, the Jets are going to be left to pivot to a new prospect at the top of the first round. Assuming Indiana's Fernando Mendoza goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1, who could the Jets target with the No. 2 overall selection?
Ohio State LB Arvell Reese
Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese burst on the scene this year. He's a rare combination of speed, strength, pursuit, and pass rushing ability. But he's still incredibly raw as a prospect, which makes him a bit of a risk at the top of the first round.
Still, Reese's physical traits and game breaking ability make him worth the risk for the Jets. There's a chance that he's the best player in the draft regardless of position.
Miami EDGE Reuben Bain Jr.
Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. is likely the best pure pass rusher in the upcoming draft class. He's fought injuires in the past, but if he can stay healthy, he has double digit sack potential at the NFL level. His talent has been on display in the College Football Playoff and he hasn't disappointed. Bain is a game wrecker with incredible potential. The Jets need an edge rusher more than almost anything. This could be a match made in heaven.
Ohio State S Caleb Downs
Caleb Downs might be the safest pick in the entire draft. Downs has seemingly been NFL ready for a few years, but is only elligible to go to the league this offseason.
Downs has incredible instincts and coverage ability. He rarely misses a tackle. But his leadership ability might be his best trait. Downs is one of the better leaders college football has seen this decade.
Safeties rarely go this high in the draft, so it's unlikely the Jets opt to go after Downs, but his talent is certainly not in question.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Add QB To Roster Before 2026 NFL Draft
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org