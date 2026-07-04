Which Jets Should Be Rewarded With NFL Top-100 Consideration

He may not have suited up for the Jets in 2025 but linebacker Demario Davis is one of the few players on Gang Green's roster who found himself ranked No. 95 in the NFL's annual Top 100 list as voted on by the players.

Davis comes to a roster previously devoid of talent. New York is coming off just a three-win season with bottom-five finishes in most categories across both sides of the ball.

Just because the team had a poor finish, though, doesn't mean that there weren't any players deserving of top-100 recognition, though. In fact, there are three other Jets who deserve more love around the league.

Armand Membou, OT

We've been bullish about Armand Membou's status entering his second year in the NFL after a highly successful rookie year. For good reason, not only was he named to the All-Rookie team, but he held his own against the best pass rushers in the game all season like T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Nick Bonitto.

Armand Membou's outlook is sky-high, even if the second-year Jet isn't on the NFL's Top 100 list. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus graded Membou as the 31st best tackle in the sport last season with an overall grade of 72.7, despite all the troubles faced by the Jets' offense.

Another year of development should not only get Membou in the top 100 list, but propel him to be one of the best offensive tackles in the sport.

Breece Hall, RB

New York's offense was a mess last season, but the one consistent cog that tried to keep the train moving on his own was running back Breece Hall. The former second-round running back posted a 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career while also finishing third on the team in receiving yards (350) and second in catches (36).

Are these numbers eye-popping? Of course not. But for an offense with literally nothing around him, Hall showed he could be the workhorse on a roster. He's deserving of a spot here simply because of that as he attempts to live up to the hype of his recently signed three-year, $45.8 million contract.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

Like Davis, Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't play for the Jets last season. Since acquiring him in a trade with the Dolphins, though, New York is hoping to get the kind of All-Pro play at safety Fitzpatrick has brought to the table over the years.

Getting some All-Pro play from Minkah Fitzpatrick wouldn't only potentially put him in the Top 100 mix, but it'd also take the Jets' defense to new heights. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three-time All-Pro may have had just a single interception last year, but PFF still graded him as the seventh-best safety in the game (81.9). He also recorded 59 solo tackles, six broken-up passes and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Until that changes, the Jets should get used to seeing Fitzpatrick's name on the top 100. He still has plenty of quality football left to play.

Why no Garrett Wilson?

At full strength, Garrett Wilson is a top-100 player. Only a fool would argue against that. The issue at hand, though, is that the Jets' top wideout was not healthy enough to finish out the year.

Before a knee injury cost him the final 10 games of the season, the Ohio State product recorded 36 receptions for nearly 400 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He was on pace for a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season.

The NFL's top 100 list is always based on the year prior. Had Wilson completed the year, he probably would've been given that consideration. Because he didn't, though, he'll have to wait another year to make the historic list.

Make no mistake, though, that's a list that should have Wilson's name all over it next season.